Following Russian attacks, air quality deteriorated in parts of the Kyiv region

Following enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in five populated areas of Kyiv region. The main pollutant is fine particulate matter at moderate concentrations. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned of this on Monday, UNN reports.

Kyiv region

"As a result of enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in atmospheric air quality is being observed in the populated areas of Ivankiv, Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv and Brovary," the post said.

According to the results of daily average observations by monitoring stations, the main pollutant at moderate concentrations remains fine particulate matter. It may cause minor breathing discomfort in people sensitive to irritants.

Until the situation improves, specialists advise keeping windows closed, limiting prolonged stays outdoors where possible, drinking enough water and using an air purifier at maximum power.

At the same time, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances were recorded in other populated areas of Kyiv region where monitoring is carried out.

The level of gamma radiation in the region corresponds to the natural background level.

Kyiv

According to Saveecobot, as of 11:00 on August 31, the capital's air quality index was 32 AQI PM2.5, which corresponds to a normal level and has a minimal impact on people's health. According to the available data, the main pollutant is fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns.

We remind you

Experts have provided advice on how to protect yourself from the effects of polluted air.