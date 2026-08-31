Following Russian attacks, air quality deteriorated in parts of the Kyiv region

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
09:28 AM • 3452 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 6962 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 9904 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
07:00 AM • 9984 views
Goldman Sachs heightens warning over diesel fuel amid wars
04:31 AM • 14791 views
The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing
August 31, 03:15 AM • 18385 views
The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran agroundPhoto
August 31, 02:38 AM • 17198 views
Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"
August 31, 01:55 AM • 15109 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
August 31, 12:55 AM • 15461 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
August 31, 12:16 AM • 13981 views
Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
2m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 17038 views
The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – BloombergAugust 31, 01:16 AM • 10275 views
Brent crude jumped 1.6% to nearly $90 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle EastAugust 31, 01:36 AM • 10962 views
Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish themPhotoAugust 31, 02:56 AM • 3710 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 4746 views
Publications
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 6958 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 9896 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 114757 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 117763 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 92539 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Kostin
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 17150 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 17582 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 40880 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 40109 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 57961 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
The Economist
Financial Times

Following Russian attacks, air quality deteriorated in parts of the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Following enemy attacks, moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in five cities in the Kyiv region. Air quality in Kyiv is normal.

Following Russian attacks, air quality deteriorated in parts of the Kyiv region

Following enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in five populated areas of Kyiv region. The main pollutant is fine particulate matter at moderate concentrations. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned of this on Monday, UNN reports.

Kyiv region

"As a result of enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in atmospheric air quality is being observed in the populated areas of Ivankiv, Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv and Brovary," the post said.

According to the results of daily average observations by monitoring stations, the main pollutant at moderate concentrations remains fine particulate matter. It may cause minor breathing discomfort in people sensitive to irritants.

Until the situation improves, specialists advise keeping windows closed, limiting prolonged stays outdoors where possible, drinking enough water and using an air purifier at maximum power.

At the same time, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances were recorded in other populated areas of Kyiv region where monitoring is carried out.

The level of gamma radiation in the region corresponds to the natural background level.

Kyiv

According to Saveecobot, as of 11:00 on August 31, the capital's air quality index was 32 AQI PM2.5, which corresponds to a normal level and has a minimal impact on people's health. According to the available data, the main pollutant is fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns.

We remind you

Experts have provided advice on how to protect yourself from the effects of polluted air.

Alla Kiosak

HealthKyiv regionWeather and environment
War in Ukraine
Vasylkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
Obukhov
Brovary
Kyiv