Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen

In February, five long-awaited new releases of various genres — from comedies and dramas to documentaries and thrillers — are coming to Ukrainian cinemas. Viewers are promised interesting plots, vivid emotions, and stories that are definitely worth seeing on the big screen. UNN offers a selection of film premieres that you should not miss.

Wuthering Heights

This is a story of passionate and destructive love between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, set against the backdrop of the bleak English moors. Social barriers, pride, and mistakes lead to tragedies that poison the lives not only of the protagonists but also of the next generation. The film explores themes of revenge, obsession, class inequality, and the power of feelings that do not fade even after death.

• Genre: drama;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Emerald Fennell;

• Cast: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 12.02.2026.

Crime 101

Under the scorching Los Angeles sky, "Crime 101" tells the story of a cunning robber who challenges the police with a series of audacious attacks along Highway 101. Planning his last risky job, he unexpectedly meets a disillusioned insurance broker who is also on the verge of change. Meanwhile, a persistent detective gradually closes in on them. As the heist approaches, the roles of pursuer and victim blur, forcing everyone to face the consequences of their own choices.

• Genre: thriller, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bart Layton;

• Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Nick Nolte.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 12.02.2026.

Is This Thing On?

Alex, going through a painful divorce and midlife crisis, tries to start over, finding himself on the New York comedy scene. Performances become a way for him to re-evaluate his own mistakes, fears, and losses. At the same time, Tess reflects on how many personal desires and opportunities she sacrificed for her family. Both of them have to learn to combine co-parenting with the desire to preserve their own identity and the right to a new life.

• Genre: drama, comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bradley Cooper;

• Cast: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Ciarán Hinds.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 19.02.2026.

Elvis Presley In Concert (EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert)

The documentary about Elvis Presley tells the story of a man who forever changed world music. The film traces his journey from childhood to rock and roll icon status, combining creative triumphs with personal dramas. Through never-before-published archival materials and testimonies of contemporaries, Elvis's off-stage persona is revealed. The film also shows his immense influence on culture, fashion, and subsequent generations of musicians.

• Genre: documentary, musical;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Baz Luhrmann;

• Cast: Elvis Presley.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 26.02.2026.

Father Mother Sister Brother

All three novellas focus on the complex relationships between adult children, their emotionally distant parents, and each other. Each story unfolds in the present day, but in a different country: the father in the northeastern USA, the mother in Dublin, and the sister and brother in Paris. The film emerges as a series of subtle psychological portraits, built on observation without judgment. It is a comedy with quiet humor, in which a note of melancholy is distinctly felt.

• Genre: drama, comedy;

• Country: USA, Italy, France, Ireland, Germany;

• Director: Jim Jarmusch;

• Cast: Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Rampling, Vicky Krieps, Tom Waits, Mayim Bialik.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 26.02.2026.