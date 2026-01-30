Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen

$42.850.08
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 8190 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 13288 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 16069 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 18445 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20119 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24199 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 31825 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM • 36185 views
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM • 42488 views
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accidentPhotoJanuary 30, 08:38 AM • 37473 views
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regionsJanuary 30, 09:47 AM • 23385 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 18128 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 16321 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 16033 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 6024 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 12533 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 16165 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 76839 views
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 61790 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 72 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 1044 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 4552 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideo01:24 PM • 8986 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 16435 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In February 2026, five new films of various genres will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. Among them are the drama "Wuthering Heights", the thriller "Road to Crime", and a documentary about Elvis Presley.

Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen

In February, five long-awaited new releases of various genres — from comedies and dramas to documentaries and thrillers — are coming to Ukrainian cinemas. Viewers are promised interesting plots, vivid emotions, and stories that are definitely worth seeing on the big screen. UNN offers a selection of film premieres that you should not miss.

Wuthering Heights

This is a story of passionate and destructive love between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, set against the backdrop of the bleak English moors. Social barriers, pride, and mistakes lead to tragedies that poison the lives not only of the protagonists but also of the next generation. The film explores themes of revenge, obsession, class inequality, and the power of feelings that do not fade even after death.

• Genre: drama;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Emerald Fennell;

• Cast: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 12.02.2026.

Crime 101

Under the scorching Los Angeles sky, "Crime 101" tells the story of a cunning robber who challenges the police with a series of audacious attacks along Highway 101. Planning his last risky job, he unexpectedly meets a disillusioned insurance broker who is also on the verge of change. Meanwhile, a persistent detective gradually closes in on them. As the heist approaches, the roles of pursuer and victim blur, forcing everyone to face the consequences of their own choices.

• Genre: thriller, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bart Layton;

• Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Nick Nolte.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 12.02.2026.

Is This Thing On?

Alex, going through a painful divorce and midlife crisis, tries to start over, finding himself on the New York comedy scene. Performances become a way for him to re-evaluate his own mistakes, fears, and losses. At the same time, Tess reflects on how many personal desires and opportunities she sacrificed for her family. Both of them have to learn to combine co-parenting with the desire to preserve their own identity and the right to a new life.

• Genre: drama, comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bradley Cooper;

• Cast: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Ciarán Hinds.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 19.02.2026.

Elvis Presley In Concert (EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert)

The documentary about Elvis Presley tells the story of a man who forever changed world music. The film traces his journey from childhood to rock and roll icon status, combining creative triumphs with personal dramas. Through never-before-published archival materials and testimonies of contemporaries, Elvis's off-stage persona is revealed. The film also shows his immense influence on culture, fashion, and subsequent generations of musicians.

• Genre: documentary, musical;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Baz Luhrmann;

• Cast: Elvis Presley.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 26.02.2026.

Father Mother Sister Brother

All three novellas focus on the complex relationships between adult children, their emotionally distant parents, and each other. Each story unfolds in the present day, but in a different country: the father in the northeastern USA, the mother in Dublin, and the sister and brother in Paris. The film emerges as a series of subtle psychological portraits, built on observation without judgment. It is a comedy with quiet humor, in which a note of melancholy is distinctly felt.

• Genre: drama, comedy;

• Country: USA, Italy, France, Ireland, Germany;

• Director: Jim Jarmusch;

• Cast: Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Rampling, Vicky Krieps, Tom Waits, Mayim Bialik.

In Ukrainian distribution from: 26.02.2026.

Olga Rozgon

