Finnish Transport Agency: GPS jamming is a result of russian military activity

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91496 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109373 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152133 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252005 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174532 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38933 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38933 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73292 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73292 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41290 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41290 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34309 views

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34309 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66890 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66890 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252005 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226762 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226762 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91496 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66890 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66890 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73292 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73292 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113263 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113263 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114149 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114149 views
Finnish Transport Agency: GPS jamming is a result of russian military activity

Finnish Transport Agency: GPS jamming is a result of russian military activity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24437 views

According to the Finnish transport and communications agency Traficom, the GPS jamming in the Baltic region is likely a side effect of russian military activities aimed at interfering with the navigation and control of drones.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency claims that GPS jamming in the Baltic region is the result of russian military activity. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The Finnish transport and communications agency Traficom has reported an increasing jamming of GPS signals over the Baltic Sea, indicating that this is likely a side effect of russian military activity.

Interference intensified when Ukrainian drones began attacking russia's energy infrastructure in January 2024

-  Traficom.

While Estonia accuses russia of jamming the signal, the Finnish agency disagrees with the characterization of this interference as a hybrid attack.

Traficom believes that this interference may be aimed at preventing the navigation and control of drones guided by GNSS or mobile frequencies.

It is quite possible that the obstacles currently observed in aviation are most likely a side effect of russia's self-defense

- Traficom.

At the same time, the agency emphasizes that it is safe to fly to and from Finland thanks to alternative navigation methods, although GPS remains an important source of navigation information in aviation.

Recall

Earlier this week, Finnair suspended flights to Tartu (Estonia) for a month;. Consequently, the Estonian government announced its intention to discuss the issue with its EU and NATO partners.

Finnish airline cancels some flights to Estonia due to Russia's jamming of GPS signal30.04.24, 05:14 • 19153 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

Contact us about advertising