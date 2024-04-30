Finnish airline cancels some flights to Estonia due to Russia's jamming of GPS signal

The Finnish airline Finnair is temporarily suspending flights to the Estonian city of Tartu amid malfunctions in the global positioning system (GPS). UNN reported this with reference to the company's statement .

Details

The Finnish carrier has announced that flights to the Estonian city will not be operated until at least May 31, "in order to introduce an alternative approach solution at Tartu Airport that does not require a GPS signal.

GPS interference, which is quite common in this region, affects the usability of this approach method and, therefore, can impede the approach and landing of the aircraft." - Finnair explains.

Passengers who have already booked tickets for flights to Tartu until May 31 will be informed of alternative flight options.

Recall

Baltic ministers have warned that GPS jamming, blamed on Russia, poses a risk of air disasters after interference with navigation signals forced two Finnish flights to turn around midway

Russia is likely behind GPS malfunctions in the Baltic States - German Defense Ministry