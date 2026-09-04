Finance Minister Marchenko warned of Ukraine’s most difficult budget situation since the start of the war ahead of a "very difficult winter" - media

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
09:47 AM • 8526 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
06:45 AM • 19010 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
September 4, 04:30 AM • 27646 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
September 4, 03:45 AM • 33847 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
September 4, 02:56 AM • 26546 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
September 4, 01:16 AM • 22970 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
September 4, 12:18 AM • 20940 views
A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridgesPhoto
September 3, 11:58 PM • 16518 views
Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk
September 3, 09:56 PM • 15103 views
Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted
September 3, 08:30 PM • 13446 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been foundSeptember 4, 01:05 AM • 18006 views
Pacific countries spoke out against China's missile tests; only one country remained silentSeptember 4, 03:15 AM • 15431 views
The Russian equivalent of Starlink is losing satellites, but developers claimed to be "ahead of schedule"September 4, 03:31 AM • 18686 views
Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days06:55 AM • 18422 views
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealed09:11 AM • 10344 views
Publications
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026Video10:00 AM • 5168 views
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideoSeptember 3, 04:47 PM • 39001 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 47392 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 56873 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 57447 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Serhiy Marchenko
Brad Pitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 26849 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 24121 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 23884 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 42172 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 59657 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Film
IRIS-T
Shahed-136

Finance Minister Marchenko warned of Ukraine’s most difficult budget situation since the start of the war ahead of a "very difficult winter" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The Finance Minister forecasts a budget deficit of up to $32.6 billion and a possible postponement of non-military payments. He called on the EU to use Russian assets.

Finance Minister Marchenko warned of Ukraine’s most difficult budget situation since the start of the war ahead of a "very difficult winter" - media

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko warned of possible liquidity problems in the state budget and delays in some non-military payments due to rising defense spending. He also called on EU countries to consider a new Ukrainian plan for using frozen Russian assets. Marchenko made the statement in an interview with Euronews, UNN writes.

Details

Ukraine’s finance minister warned that the country may have to cut non-military spending if it is unable to secure funding from its allies. He urged European ministers to "think outside the box" as Kyiv prepares for another winter of Russian escalation.

Serhii Marchenko, who has been responsible for the country’s finances since 2020, told Euronews that Ukraine had not faced such a difficult budgetary situation since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Because of the focus on military spending and weapons procurement, other budget items may suffer, and payments may be delayed if a solution is not found.

We are already seeing some liquidity problems and anticipating a certain shortfall of funds in our budget. This means that due to the lack of liquidity, we may have to postpone some payments unrelated to the war. The consequences will be

- he said

Asked whether this could affect external creditors, Marchenko answered that it would not.

At the same time, he said, the consequences may be felt at the local level, particularly with regard to the construction of shelters and infrastructure, which he called "still important," as the country prepares for another winter of Russian attacks.

"We have not faced such a situation since 2022; back then, we really suffered greatly from a lack of liquidity. Now we are again dangerously approaching the same scenario we faced in 2022."

He also reported that the intensity of Russian attacks on Ukraine increased sharply in August. Marchenko said he was working on a new budget based on the assumption that the war would continue into 2027. In his assessment, a funding gap of $32.6 billion would need to be covered. According to him, the IMF, whose representatives visited Kyiv this week, cites similar figures.

The war has escalated very rapidly. We are fully aware of this ourselves. Compared with last month, it is a completely different reality, given the recent attacks on our logistics. We expect a very difficult winter. Escalation means that we need to find the resources to get through it

- he said.

"Think outside the box"

Ukraine’s finance minister urged European ministers to take a creative approach to finding solutions and consider a new Ukrainian plan to use approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

Last December, the plan was rejected by EU ministers, who were unable to overcome differences among the member states. Instead, they decided on joint financing for a €90 billion loan.

Last week, a group of EU countries led by Sweden revived the proposal, arguing that the costs of the war effort should be fairly distributed among European taxpayers. Since President Donald Trump took office, the EU has largely been left alone to finance this support.

Marchenko welcomed the move and said he hoped more countries would join the initiative by the scheduled September meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

According to him, the new Ukrainian plan, which provides for the transfer of responsibility for the assets currently held in Belgium, contains "entirely new elements" intended to reduce the legal risks for the Belgian government and Euroclear, where the assets are held.

"We want to discuss this; the plan creates new conditions under which Belgium will not be responsible for legal disputes with Russia, but this will be the shared responsibility of all 27 countries."

However, Ukraine and its allies supporting the plan, including neighboring Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Spain, are facing significant difficulties in trying to revive the idea.

Last December, amid serious concerns from the European Central Bank and strong resistance from key member states — Italy and France — the EU postponed lengthy negotiations on the use of frozen assets.

The reasons cited included concerns about possible retaliatory measures by Russia, reputational damage to the eurozone, and lengthy legal disputes related to possible lawsuits by Moscow over the confiscation of assets.

The 2027 Budget plans to allocate 18.5 billion hryvnias to support veterans — Koretskyi02.09.26, 16:51 • 4250 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyFinance
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Serhiy Marchenko
European Central Bank
Euroclear
European Union
France
Sweden
Belgium
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Ukraine
Poland