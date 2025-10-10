Fighting on the front: over 240 clashes in 24 hours, the enemy launched over 160 aerial bombs and 4,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian army in all directions. Over the past day, 245 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report as of 8:00 on October 10. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Russian army launched 71 airstrikes, dropping 161 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and peaceful settlements. To hit targets, the enemy used 4,252 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,100 artillery shellings, about a hundred of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The areas of Pidlyman in Kharkiv Oblast, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Zaporizhzhia, came under air strikes. In response, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit two areas of enemy personnel concentration.

The most intense battles continue in the eastern directions. North-Slobozhansky and Kursk - 10 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes and over 140 shellings.

South-Slobozhansky - 30 clashes near Vovchansk, Dovhenke, Kamianka and other settlements.

Kupiansk - 9 attacks repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka.

Lyman - 14 attacks in the areas of Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodiazy and Stavky.

Sloviansk - 17 attempts to break through near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyiimka and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk - 3 clashes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Kostiantynivka - 23 attacks near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk - the hottest direction: 72 attacks near Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka and other settlements.

Oleksandrivka - 44 assaults repelled near Ivanivka, Sichneve, Malynivka, Poltavka and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, and in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, it carried out several unsuccessful assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of strike groups were detected.

The General Staff emphasizes that Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, destroying its offensive potential deep in the rear.

