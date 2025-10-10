$41.400.09
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3840 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17791 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39478 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32730 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39626 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41508 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67719 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62685 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 28124 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Fighting on the front: over 240 clashes in 24 hours, the enemy launched over 160 aerial bombs and 4,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

Over the past day, 245 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy dropped 161 guided aerial bombs and used 4,252 kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the eastern directions, in particular, 72 attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Fighting on the front: over 240 clashes in 24 hours, the enemy launched over 160 aerial bombs and 4,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian army in all directions. Over the past day, 245 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report as of 8:00 on October 10. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Russian army launched 71 airstrikes, dropping 161 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and peaceful settlements. To hit targets, the enemy used 4,252 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,100 artillery shellings, about a hundred of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The areas of Pidlyman in Kharkiv Oblast, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Zaporizhzhia, came under air strikes. In response, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit two areas of enemy personnel concentration.

The most intense battles continue in the eastern directions. North-Slobozhansky and Kursk - 10 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes and over 140 shellings.

South-Slobozhansky - 30 clashes near Vovchansk, Dovhenke, Kamianka and other settlements.

Kupiansk - 9 attacks repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka.

Lyman - 14 attacks in the areas of Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodiazy and Stavky.

Sloviansk - 17 attempts to break through near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyiimka and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk - 3 clashes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Kostiantynivka - 23 attacks near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk - the hottest direction: 72 attacks near Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka and other settlements.

Oleksandrivka - 44 assaults repelled near Ivanivka, Sichneve, Malynivka, Poltavka and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, and in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, it carried out several unsuccessful assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of strike groups were detected.

The General Staff emphasizes that Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, destroying its offensive potential deep in the rear.

Russian army lost 1120 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine10.10.25, 07:13 • 2022 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk