Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reacted to the recent visit of Slovak MPs to Kyiv, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called it a “gesture of sycophancy.” This was reported by Pravda, according to UNN.

Details

Among other things, Fico accused opposition MPs of preparing a coup d'état and emphasized that the current government “will be ready for anything, especially a possible ‘Maidan’.

He also claimed that Slovak opposition politicians “kissed Zelenskyy's ring” and allegedly promised him support for Ukraine's NATO membership if they came to power.

According to him, the opposition promised that Slovakia would join in sending a contingent of Western troops to Ukraine.

The government that I lead will never support Ukraine's membership in NATO, because it will only lead to a third world war. The government will also never offer to send troops to Ukraine to use their weapons against Russia, - Fico said.

He threatened to retaliate against the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and to veto further EU aid to Kyiv.

“Robert Fico is the Prime Minister of Slovakia, not a Ukrainian servant,” he said.

Recall

January 17 The President of Ukraine met with the leader of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia Michal Šimečka. The parties discussed energy security and support for Ukraine.

On January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposed to meet for talks in Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, but invited the Slovak PM to Kyiv on Friday.