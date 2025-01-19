Fico calls opposition's visit to Ukraine “a gesture of sycophancy”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102764 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110755 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103853 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117024 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122699 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79861 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117821 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53635 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56982 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135263 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37420 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56982 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122699 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141167 views
Actual
Fico calls opposition's visit to Ukraine “a gesture of sycophancy”

Fico calls opposition's visit to Ukraine “a gesture of sycophancy”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61402 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called the visit of opposition MPs to Kyiv a “gesture of sycophancy.” He said that he would not support Ukraine's membership in NATO and threatened to veto further EU aid to Kyiv.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reacted to the recent visit of Slovak MPs to Kyiv, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called it a “gesture of sycophancy.” This was reported by Pravda, according to UNN.

Details

Among other things, Fico accused opposition MPs of preparing a coup d'état and emphasized that the current government “will be ready for anything, especially a possible ‘Maidan’.

He also claimed that Slovak opposition politicians “kissed Zelenskyy's ring” and allegedly promised him support for Ukraine's NATO membership if they came to power.

According to him, the opposition promised that Slovakia would join in sending a contingent of Western troops to Ukraine.

The government that I lead will never support Ukraine's membership in NATO, because it will only lead to a third world war. The government will also never offer to send troops to Ukraine to use their weapons against Russia,

- Fico said.

He threatened to retaliate against the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and to veto further EU aid to Kyiv.

“Robert Fico is the Prime Minister of Slovakia, not a Ukrainian servant,” he said.

Recall

January 17 The President of Ukraine met with the leader of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia Michal Šimečka. The parties discussed energy security and support for Ukraine.

On January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposed to meet for talks in Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, but invited the Slovak PM to Kyiv on Friday.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
natoNATO
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising