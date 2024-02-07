Farmers' protests continue in Spain: farmers block roads and ports

In Spain, farmers are blocking roads across the country as part of a protest. The protesters also blocked the routes to port terminals. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Farmers are unhappy with EU rules on environmental protection. They explain that this makes them less competitive than farmers in other regions, such as Latin America and the rest of Europe.

It is noted that the protesters are blocking roads with tractors and burning tires. They also blocked the main entrance to the port of Castellón in the eastern region of Valencia.

Farmers block the border between Belgium and the Netherlands

The newspaper adds that more than a dozen major roads were blocked across Spain on Wednesday morning. Several convoys of tractors were converging on Barcelona and planned to enter the city center to meet with local authorities.

Addendum

Reuters also writes that farmers' protests have begun across Europe and in some places have even turned violent.

Recall

Latvian farmers protest in 16 cities, demanding an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food without a transition period and the restoration of reduced VAT rates on local fruits and vegetables.