Explosions heard in Tehran - Israel declares state of emergency

February 27, 07:28 PM • 12582 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 26627 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 30835 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 40510 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 40059 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 40670 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 55513 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46865 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40324 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 34249 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and KandaharFebruary 27, 09:30 PM • 9840 views
Orban uses energy dispute with Ukraine as a PR tool ahead of parliamentary electionsFebruary 27, 10:38 PM • 4428 views
Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treasonFebruary 27, 10:58 PM • 4222 views
Large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to drone attackFebruary 27, 11:40 PM • 4624 views
US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil12:55 AM • 6456 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 13440 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 18752 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 18825 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 23443 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 25128 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 10676 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 11320 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 12027 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 27972 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 25698 views
Explosions heard in Tehran - Israel declares state of emergency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Israel launched strikes on the Iranian capital and closed its airspace. Strikes were reported on the residence of the Iranian president and the headquarters of the country's intelligence agency.

Explosions heard in Tehran - Israel declares state of emergency

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN and the Iranian news agency Fars.

Details

The strike on Tehran occurred minutes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the start of a "preemptive strike" against Iran.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was introduced in Israel, and the country's airspace was officially closed. Photos and videos of the strikes on the Iranian capital appeared online.

Strikes on the residence of the Iranian president and the country's intelligence headquarters are also reported.  

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that negotiations on Iran's nuclear program ended without an agreement due to radical disagreements. The United States demands the elimination of Iran's nuclear facilities, increasing its military presence in the region.

UNN also reported that Pakistan launched strikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Afghanistan
Tehran
United States
Pakistan
Iran