Explosions heard in Tehran - Israel declares state of emergency

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN and the Iranian news agency Fars.

Details

The strike on Tehran occurred minutes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the start of a "preemptive strike" against Iran.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was introduced in Israel, and the country's airspace was officially closed. Photos and videos of the strikes on the Iranian capital appeared online.

Strikes on the residence of the Iranian president and the country's intelligence headquarters are also reported.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that negotiations on Iran's nuclear program ended without an agreement due to radical disagreements. The United States demands the elimination of Iran's nuclear facilities, increasing its military presence in the region.

UNN also reported that Pakistan launched strikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.