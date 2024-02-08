Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in Mykolaiv after the Ukrainian military reported that unmanned aerial vehicles from the Black Sea entered the region on a northern course.
Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv, Suspilne correspondents report, UNN reports. An air alert has been declared in the region .
Details
The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed a drone attack.
UAVs from the Black Sea enter Mykolaiv region heading north
As a reminder, Ukraine is on large-scale air alert.
Earlier it became known about the explosions in Odesa region and the work of air defense there.
Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA07.02.24, 09:21 • 38051 view