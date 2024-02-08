Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 53437 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114825 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162701 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265704 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176491 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236232 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76892 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 54581 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 90294 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 50819 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 30873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233487 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114825 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97350 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100095 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116669 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117357 views
Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31611 views

The explosions occurred in Mykolaiv after the Ukrainian military reported that unmanned aerial vehicles from the Black Sea entered the region on a northern course.

Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv, Suspilne correspondents report, UNN reports. An air alert has been declared in the region  .

Details

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed a drone attack.

UAVs from the Black Sea enter Mykolaiv region heading north

 , the statement said.

As a reminder, Ukraine is on large-scale air alert.

Earlier it became known about the explosions in Odesa region and the work of air defense there.

Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA07.02.24, 09:21 • 38051 view

Lilia Podolyak

War
suspilneSuspilne
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising