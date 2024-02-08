Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv, Suspilne correspondents report, UNN reports. An air alert has been declared in the region .

Details

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed a drone attack.

UAVs from the Black Sea enter Mykolaiv region heading north , the statement said.

As a reminder, Ukraine is on large-scale air alert.

Earlier it became known about the explosions in Odesa region and the work of air defense there.

Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA