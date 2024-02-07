Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA

Air defense forces and means hit about two dozen enemy X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles from Tu-95MS bombers over Kyiv. Power company repair crews are working to restore power supply. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified: a fire in a multi-storey residential building in Holosiivskyi district, a fire at a maintenance station and damage to power grids.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the KMWA press service.

Details

According to official information, during the missile strike on Kyiv, the Russian Armed Forces used X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of Russia. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost 3 hours; the missiles hit the capital in several waves from different directions.

According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of the missile attack.

There were also reports of cars catching fire, damage to the power grid and a service station. As of now, it is known that one person was injured. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire.

Two people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of a rocket attack. The power grid was damaged.

Repair teams are already working to restore power supply.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, underground power grids were damaged in the Dniprovsky district.

Six people are injured in Kyiv after a Russian attack damaged buildings and power lines in two districts.