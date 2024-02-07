Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103220 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130621 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170095 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277088 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178014 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245537 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102812 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94226 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91325 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100566 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241981 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11362 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104265 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120525 views
Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA

Ukrainian air defense system shoots down about two dozen missiles over Kyiv - KIAA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38050 views

Ukrainian air defense shoots down about two dozen Russian cruise missiles over Kyiv, injuring one person and damaging energy infrastructure.

Air defense forces and means hit about two dozen enemy X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles from Tu-95MS bombers over Kyiv. Power company repair crews are working to restore power supply. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified: a fire in a multi-storey residential building in Holosiivskyi district, a fire at a maintenance station and damage to power grids.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the KMWA press service.

Details

According to official information, during the missile strike on Kyiv, the Russian Armed Forces used X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of Russia. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost 3 hours; the missiles hit the capital in several waves from different directions.

According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of the missile attack.

There were also reports of cars catching fire, damage to the power grid and a service station. As of now, it is known that one person was injured. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire.

Two people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of a rocket attack. The power grid was damaged.

Repair teams are already working to restore power supply.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, underground power grids were damaged in the Dniprovsky district.

Six people are injured in Kyiv after a Russian attack damaged buildings and power lines in two districts.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
dniproDnipro
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising