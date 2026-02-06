$43.140.03
Exchange of expired residence permits for foreigners: The Cabinet of Ministers set new deadlines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set new deadlines for exchanging expired residence permits for foreigners whose exchange period began after February 24, 2022. Foreigners have 90 days from the date the resolution comes into force to exchange their permits.

Exchange of expired residence permits for foreigners: The Cabinet of Ministers set new deadlines

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set new deadlines for exchanging expired residence permits for foreigners. This applies to documents whose exchange period began after February 24, 2022, UNN reports with reference to government resolution No. 141 of February 5, 2026.

Details

This regulatory act defines the maximum period within which foreigners and stateless persons can replace residence permits that have expired or are subject to exchange. This refers to those foreigners and stateless persons who have legal grounds for staying in Ukraine.

It is established that foreigners and stateless persons, except for citizens of the Russian Federation, who have a temporary residence permit, the period for applying for the exchange of which began after February 24, 2022, must apply for the exchange of such a temporary residence permit within 90 days from the date of entry into force of this resolution.

 - the text of the resolution states.

The State Migration Service of Ukraine is instructed to ensure, within three months from the date of entry into force of this resolution, the conduct of information and explanatory work aimed at informing foreigners and stateless persons about the procedure and terms for exchanging temporary residence permits, the period for applying for the exchange of which has come.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will guarantee foreign volunteers proper social and legal protection, and most importantly - access to medical services on a par with Ukrainian military personnel.

Before that, the Ministry of Defense reported that foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the right to the status of a combatant. The procedure for obtaining it is identical to that which applies to citizens of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

