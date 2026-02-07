Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7

$43.140.00
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
06:00 AM • 9834 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
February 6, 04:55 PM • 23468 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
February 6, 04:00 PM • 37815 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 32884 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 28215 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM • 36481 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15289 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 36475 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18491 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing Russia
Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia Oblast
United States
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Starlink

Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to choose strikes instead of diplomacy, attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. More than 400 drones and 40 missiles damaged facilities in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Rivne regions.

Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, noting that every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but instead chooses new strikes, emphasizing the importance of partners' response. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rescue and repair work continues at the sites of Russian strikes wherever the security situation allows. More than 400 drones and about 40 missiles of various types were used in this attack

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that the main target of the night attack was the power grid, generation, and distribution substations. According to him, there is damage in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Rivne regions.

In Rivne, a multi-story building was damaged. In Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, drones hit the administrative building of a regular agricultural college. There were also strikes in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Air defense forces continue to operate in some regions. Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but instead chooses new strikes. It is important that everyone who supports trilateral negotiations reacts to this. Moscow must be deprived of the opportunity to pressure Ukraine with cold. For this, missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, and other systems are needed. Each batch helps us get through this winter

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

On the night of February 7, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 447 aerial assault weapons. Air defense forces destroyed 406 targets, including missiles and drones.

Tonight, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants. 4.5-5 stages of emergency power outage schedules were applied throughout Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Rivne