Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, noting that every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but instead chooses new strikes, emphasizing the importance of partners' response. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rescue and repair work continues at the sites of Russian strikes wherever the security situation allows. More than 400 drones and about 40 missiles of various types were used in this attack - Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that the main target of the night attack was the power grid, generation, and distribution substations. According to him, there is damage in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Rivne regions.

In Rivne, a multi-story building was damaged. In Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, drones hit the administrative building of a regular agricultural college. There were also strikes in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Air defense forces continue to operate in some regions. Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but instead chooses new strikes. It is important that everyone who supports trilateral negotiations reacts to this. Moscow must be deprived of the opportunity to pressure Ukraine with cold. For this, missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, and other systems are needed. Each batch helps us get through this winter - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

On the night of February 7, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 447 aerial assault weapons. Air defense forces destroyed 406 targets, including missiles and drones.

Tonight, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants. 4.5-5 stages of emergency power outage schedules were applied throughout Ukraine.