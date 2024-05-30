Europol conducted the largest operation in history against botnets

The international operation stopped the operation of droppers, including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader and Bumblebee, which led to four arrests and dismantling of more than 100 servers around the world. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine referring to Europol, writes UNN.

Between 27 and 29 May 2024, Operation Endgame, coordinated from Europol headquarters, targeted droppers including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader, Bumblebee and Trickbot. The actions focused on undermining criminal services by seizing valuable targets, destroying criminal infrastructure, and freezing illegal proceeds., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that after the events on May 30, 2024, eight people associated with this criminal activity, who are wanted by Germany, will be added to the list of the most wanted in Europe. Individuals are wanted for involvement in serious cybercrime.

This is the largest operation in history against botnets, which play an important role in the deployment of ransomware. The operation, initiated and conducted by France, Germany and the Netherlands, was also supported by Eurojust and involved Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States, - law enforcement officers note.

In addition, Armenia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine also supported the operation with various actions, such as arrests, questioning of suspects, searches and seizure or deletion of servers and domains.

