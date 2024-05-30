Europol conducted the largest operation in history against botnets

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67954 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138687 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237496 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205521 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65395 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109321 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47966 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105020 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44457 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237496 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231620 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218834 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3259 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12507 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105030 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158222 views
Europol conducted the largest operation in history against botnets

Europol conducted the largest operation in history against botnets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18967 views

Europol conducted the largest-ever operation against botnets, stopping droppers such as Ice, system BC, Pikabot, Smokeloader and Bumblebee, which led to 4 arrests and dismantling of more than 100 servers around the world.

The international operation stopped the operation of droppers, including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader and Bumblebee, which led to four arrests and dismantling of more than 100 servers around the world. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine referring to Europol, writes UNN.

Between 27 and 29 May 2024, Operation Endgame, coordinated from Europol headquarters, targeted droppers including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader, Bumblebee and Trickbot. The actions focused on undermining criminal services by seizing valuable targets, destroying criminal infrastructure, and freezing illegal proceeds.,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that after the events on May 30, 2024, eight people associated with this criminal activity, who are wanted by Germany, will be added to the list of the most wanted in Europe. Individuals are wanted for involvement in serious cybercrime.

This is the largest operation in history against botnets, which play an important role in the deployment of ransomware. The operation, initiated and conducted by France, Germany and the Netherlands, was also supported by Eurojust and involved Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States,

- law enforcement officers note.

In addition, Armenia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine also supported the operation with various actions, such as arrests, questioning of suspects, searches and seizure or deletion of servers and domains.

A Ukrainian hacker in the US was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for cybercrimes5/2/24, 5:18 PM • 18193 views

A Ukrainian hacker in the US was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for cybercrimes5/2/24, 5:18 PM • 18193 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

switzerlandSwitzerland
armeniaArmenia
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
bulgariaBulgaria
europeEurope
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
portugalPortugal
romaniaRomania
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising