A Ukrainian hacker in the US was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for cybercrimes

The United States has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Yaroslav Vasinsky to 13 years and 7 months in prison for participating in more than 2,500 hacker attacks and extortion of $700 million. This was reported by the United States Department of Justice, according to UNN.

A Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to 13 years and seven months in prison and ordered to pay more than $16 million in compensation for his involvement in more than 2,500 ransomware attacks and a ransom demand of more than $700 million, - the statement said.

Details

According to the court, Vasinsky, 24, was a member of the Revil group and participated in more than two and a half thousand ransomware attacks. Together with his accomplices, they hacked thousands of computers around the world and demanded a ransom for not disclosing the victims' personal data.

It is noted that Wasinski was arrested in Poland in October 2021. In March 2022, he was extradited to the United States. The hacker pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and related activities, damage to protected computers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

