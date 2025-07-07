Europe's rivers are drying up: ferry services halted, navigation under threat

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4539 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 19708 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 38684 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 72514 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 41555 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 69904 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 133778 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 129873 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 246681 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 395972 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
33%
745mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 47900 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 51042 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 40789 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 38475 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 64259 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 72514 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 64594 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 182186 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 395972 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 404838 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 16572 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 246681 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 93600 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 213611 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 238846 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Europe's rivers are drying up: ferry services halted, navigation under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37 views

Extreme heat has caused a critical drop in water levels in rivers across Central and Eastern Europe. In Hungary, the water level in the Tisza has decreased by 60%, and in the Danube by 40%, leading to the suspension of ferry services between Bulgaria and Romania.

Europe's rivers are drying up: ferry services halted, navigation under threat

Countries in Central and Eastern Europe are experiencing extreme heat due to falling water levels in rivers. As a result, ferry services between Bulgaria and Romania have been suspended, UNN reports.

Details

In Hungary, water levels in major rivers have dropped sharply, causing serious damage to crops. According to official data, the volume of water in one of the main rivers, the Tisza, has decreased by 60%, and in the Danube by 40%.

Critically low water levels also hinder navigation on the Bulgarian section of the Danube. Since July 2, the ferry crossing between Bulgaria and Romania has been out of operation. Currently, the water level in the river is -14 cm, while the ferry can only operate when it drops to -10 cm.

Due to falling water levels, experts predict serious problems in navigation on the Danube. In particular, transportation tariffs may double, as additional fees for incomplete loading of vessels will have to be added.

Recall

According to a NASA study, the intensity of floods, droughts, and other extreme events has significantly increased over the past 5 years due to climate change. This is a stark reminder that a hotter planet means more severe floods and droughts, researchers say.

UNN also reported, citing EU Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, that climate change could lead to an increase in the number of wars and armed conflicts worldwide. This warning came as the Trump administration sought to reduce NATO's focus on climate change as a critical strategic issue.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
NASA
NATO
Donald Trump
Bulgaria
Romania
Hungary
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9