Europe's rivers are drying up: ferry services halted, navigation under threat

Countries in Central and Eastern Europe are experiencing extreme heat due to falling water levels in rivers. As a result, ferry services between Bulgaria and Romania have been suspended, UNN reports.

Details

In Hungary, water levels in major rivers have dropped sharply, causing serious damage to crops. According to official data, the volume of water in one of the main rivers, the Tisza, has decreased by 60%, and in the Danube by 40%.

Critically low water levels also hinder navigation on the Bulgarian section of the Danube. Since July 2, the ferry crossing between Bulgaria and Romania has been out of operation. Currently, the water level in the river is -14 cm, while the ferry can only operate when it drops to -10 cm.

Due to falling water levels, experts predict serious problems in navigation on the Danube. In particular, transportation tariffs may double, as additional fees for incomplete loading of vessels will have to be added.

Recall

According to a NASA study, the intensity of floods, droughts, and other extreme events has significantly increased over the past 5 years due to climate change. This is a stark reminder that a hotter planet means more severe floods and droughts, researchers say.

UNN also reported, citing EU Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, that climate change could lead to an increase in the number of wars and armed conflicts worldwide. This warning came as the Trump administration sought to reduce NATO's focus on climate change as a critical strategic issue.