Europe's response to Russia's hybrid attacks must be just as painful for Moscow - EU Commissioner

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
01:31 PM • 12364 views
The first ground frosts are expected in the Kyiv region as early as tomorrow; other regions should prepare
12:30 PM • 17738 views
Flydubai incident: Ukrainian and Russian pilots were indeed on board and helped land the plane — media
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 23035 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
10:07 AM • 20126 views
Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other EmiratiVideo
08:44 AM • 23030 views
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy saysVideo
September 30, 07:45 AM • 20407 views
One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy
Exclusive
September 30, 06:35 AM • 41650 views
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
September 30, 05:16 AM • 21778 views
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles — five missiles and 155 of 188 drones were neutralized
September 30, 02:27 AM • 33162 views
Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media
September 30, 01:26 AM • 34265 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.4m/s
43%
761mm
Popular news
The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated nearly 1,500 occupiers in one daySeptember 30, 04:44 AM • 15286 views
Pilots of Ukrainian and Russian origin got into a fight during a flight — what is known about the incident on board FlydubaiVideo09:17 AM • 21891 views
More than half of Ukraine’s F-16s have become inoperable due to repair delays12:28 PM • 8664 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 17476 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 13243 views
Publications
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 13662 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 17904 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 23035 views
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
Exclusive
September 30, 06:35 AM • 41650 views
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victimsSeptember 29, 04:32 PM • 62766 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Vitali Klitschko
Olena Shuliak
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Germany
Rivne Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?02:02 PM • 4418 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 42912 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 48405 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 51456 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 58657 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Technology
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Europe's response to Russia's hybrid attacks must be just as painful for Moscow - EU Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called on the EU to strengthen its response to hybrid attacks attributed to Russia. He spoke out against dialogue with the Kremlin.

Europe's response to Russia's hybrid attacks must be just as painful for Moscow - EU Commissioner

The EU must respond more forcefully to hybrid attacks attributed to Moscow. European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius said this in an interview with Euronews, rejecting calls to begin a diplomatic dialogue with the Kremlin, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia must feel the full force of the European response to hybrid attacks," said European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius.

"If we are hit by Russian hybrid attacks, our response must be just as painful as the attack itself," Kubilius said during an interview at the Euronews Summit on Defence and Space. "How can such pain be inflicted? That is up to us."

EU is preparing an “emergency protocol” as part of its response to hybrid attacks28.09.26, 13:02 • 17129 views

Recently, Europe has recorded an increase in the number of hybrid attacks attributed to Moscow: earlier this week, Estonia accused the Kremlin of organising the arson attack on a company manufacturing drones supplied to Ukraine.

Estonia accused Russia of arson at a company supplying equipment to Ukraine29.09.26, 15:01 • 5332 views

Earlier this month, Germany held Moscow responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation12.09.26, 17:33 • 33743 views

Kubilius warned that Russia seeks to sow fear, "occupying people's hearts and minds," and called on Europe to strengthen its response measures:

"If a hybrid war is being waged against us, we need hybrid defence," he said.

The EU commissioner rejected calls for diplomatic contacts with the Kremlin

The European Commissioner, who previously served as Prime Minister of Lithuania, also rejected calls for diplomatic contacts with the Kremlin in order to end the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, 30 September, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the Euronews Summit that the EU should enter into a diplomatic dialogue with Russia.

"There is a limit to just delivering weapons and supporting, because the final peace set-up will be done by diplomacy, not by delivering weapons. So our call is to listen more to each other, to open the lines of communication," Radev said on Tuesday.

"The problem is that no one is raising the question about nuclear risk. Does it exist? Maybe not, I don't know, but this is a risk," he went on.

European Commissioner Kubilius said that diplomatic efforts had produced no results and threatened to weaken Ukraine's position.

"The Russians are taking an extremely clear position: Ukraine must capitulate—that is their diplomacy," he said. "Putin must understand that, as a result, he will achieve nothing through this war, and Putin must feel that the war is coming to Russia itself."

He also warned that opening a diplomatic track with Russia could encourage Putin to escalate further and put Europe's security at even greater risk.

"In my view, this does not lead to anything that could ensure security for both Ukraine and all of Europe," he explained. "It would be a victory for Putin, and we can imagine what would happen next."

"The message to Moscow is clear" - Rutte makes a new statement on NATO's support for Ukraine29.09.26, 13:29 • 17508 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andrius Kubilius
Leipzig
European Union
Lithuania
Bulgaria
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine