Estonia accused Russia of arson at a company supplying equipment to Ukraine

Estonia has established Russia’s involvement in the arson attack on a defense company that supplies equipment to Ukraine. This is reported by ERR.EE, according to UNN.

Details

Today, we can state with complete confidence that the arson attack at Milrem in Estonia on the night of August 15 was an act of sabotage commissioned by Russia’s special services. The Estonian Internal Security Service reached this conclusion after a thorough assessment of the information collected - Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

Meanwhile, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reported on the social network "X" that the official Tallinn had summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia.

This act of sabotage is part of a broader Russian campaign across Europe aimed at intimidating us and weakening our support for Ukraine. Our response will be the opposite. We will strengthen both our support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia to end its aggression - the post said.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Estonia would allocate another 100,000 euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.