Europeans continue to shun Tesla - sales plummeted in April

Tesla sales plummeted across Europe in April, including an 81% drop in Sweden to the lowest level in 2.5 years, data showed on Friday, amid Europeans buying more Chinese electric vehicles and some protesting against the political views of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

The automaker's sales have been falling for four consecutive months in most European countries. In the first quarter, sales of all fully electric vehicles in Europe rose by 28%, while Tesla sales fell by 37.2%.

In Sweden, new Tesla car sales fell 80.7% in April to their lowest level since October 2022. Sales in the Netherlands fell 73.8% to their lowest level for the month since 2022 and 33% in Portugal, more than the previous month.

Sales in Denmark fell 67.2%, data showed on Thursday, while France reported a 59.4% drop.

These figures will increase doubts about whether the launch of the updated Model Y in some countries will revive Tesla's success in Europe.

Car buyers can already order the new Model Y in most of Europe, but Tesla's websites in Germany, the UK, France and Italy say that estimated deliveries will begin in June. It will take a couple of months before sales data shows whether the updated version of the car has brought consumers back.

Meanwhile, the group is offering discounts on auto loans and other financial incentives for new purchases of its existing models in Norway, Sweden, Germany and the UK, trying to stimulate demand.

Tesla is struggling with increased competition from traditional automakers, while new Chinese market players are releasing new and often cheaper electric vehicles.

"Tesla's technological leadership has been largely undermined by the current model line-up," said Andy Leyland, co-founder of SC Insights, a supply chain specialist. "Competition from both traditional automakers and Chinese players will put pressure on sales."

Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, participated in the work of the US Department of Government Efficiency, leading efforts to reduce federal jobs. But last week, he said he would cut back on the time he spends on the Trump administration and spend more time managing Tesla.

The company's revenue from car sales in the first quarter fell by one-fifth, and net profit fell by 71%, which does not meet Wall Street estimates.

On Thursday, Chairman of the Board Robin Denholm refuted a Wall Street Journal report that board members were looking for a new CEO.

Musk's attitude to "far-right politics in Europe", as the publication writes, has led to protests against the billionaire CEO and the company, as well as vandalism in its showrooms and at charging stations throughout the US and Europe.

"The brand has taken a reputational hit here in Europe," said Electrifying.com CEO Ginny Buckley, adding that 59% of respondents said Musk had reduced the likelihood of them buying a Tesla, in a survey of 1,642 people from March 24 to April 11.

According to Mobility Sweden, the brand sold 203 cars in Sweden in April.

In the Netherlands, 382 cars were sold in April, according to data published by the automotive industry organizations BOVAG, RAI Vereniging and RDC.

Tesla sales in Portugal fell to 302 cars in April, the industry association ACAP reported, while sales in Norway rose 11.8% to 976 cars, according to data from the Norwegian Road Federation.

Tesla sold 28.2% fewer cars in March in Europe, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association published last month.

Over the same period, its Chinese competitors BYD, Chery and SAIC recorded growth of 223%, 2467% and 4%, respectively, in combined sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the EU, according to data published on Friday by research firm Rho Motion.

Other European countries, including Italy, will publish car sales data for April on Friday.