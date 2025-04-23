Tesla loses profits: Musk announces return to active management of the company

The first quarter of 2025 was a challenge for the American automaker Tesla. The company's financial results showed a sharp drop in profits, according to AP, reports UNN.

According to reports, the company's operating profit decreased by approximately 71% compared to the same period last year. Tesla's revenue also lost almost a tenth, stopping at $19.3 billion.

Therefore, Elon Musk, who has recently been paying more and more attention to political activities, announced his intention to focus on managing the company again. Starting in May, he plans to personally devote more time to managing Tesla, trying to stabilize the situation and restore investor confidence.

The situation in Europe is also far from optimistic. In particular, in Germany, sales of Tesla cars have fallen sharply, with new car registrations falling by almost 60%. This is partly due to Musk's public support for politicians with far-right views, which is causing concern among consumers on the continent.

According to a study by iSeeCars, prices for used Teslas have fallen the most. Model S fell by 17.2%, Model 3 by 10.9%, and Model Y by 13.1%.

Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices