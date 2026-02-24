$43.300.02
Advertisement
European Parliament supported new security guarantees for Ukraine and tougher restrictions for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In a resolution dated February 24, 2026, the European Parliament held Russia and Belarus fully responsible for the war in Ukraine and called for increased sanctions. MEPs demand that Russia immediately cease hostilities, withdraw troops, and release deported persons.

European Parliament supported new security guarantees for Ukraine and tougher restrictions for Russia

In a resolution following its meeting on February 24, 2026, the European Parliament held Russia and Belarus fully responsible for the war in Ukraine and called for increased sanctions against these countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official statement of the European Parliament.

Details

In the document, the EU Parliament demands that Russia immediately cease hostilities, withdraw troops from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, release detained and deported civilians, including children, and stop violating Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. 

MEPs also confirmed that they do not recognize any territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Armed Forces as belonging to Russia.

A separate block in the resolution concerns security guarantees. 

The deputies emphasized that the future peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia must be based on reliable and real security guarantees for Ukraine, comparable to Article 5 of NATO and Article 42(7) of the Treaty on the EU. The agreement must comply with international law, provide for accountability and reparations, and not limit Ukraine's right to self-defense and choice of alliances. At the same time, the European Parliament noted that no decisions about Ukraine or Europe can be made without Ukraine or Europe.

In the text of the document, MEPs also stated that Ukraine's future is in the EU. The European Parliament recommends accelerating Ukraine's integration into the single market and preparing the EU itself for future enlargement through internal institutional reforms. 

In addition, EU member states called for increased military, political, and diplomatic support for Ukraine and to take greater responsibility for European security.

The EP also welcomed new multinational security initiatives for Ukraine, including deterrence forces proposed by Western allies in conjunction with guarantees, but expressed concern that such guarantees could only take effect after a ceasefire agreement.

In addition, the deputies expressed concern about the current US approach to peace negotiations, as Washington, as suspected in the EU, may prioritize short-term agreements and maintaining strategic stability with Russia instead of negotiating a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on international law.

The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forces10.02.26, 21:47 • 8866 views

Regarding sanctions policy, the resolution calls for strengthening restrictions against Russia and further energy decoupling from it. MEPs supported efforts to curtail imports of Russian gas and oil and demand further abandonment of other Russian energy resources, including oil and petroleum products, uranium, enriched uranium, nuclear fuel and services, as well as the final decommissioning of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Separately, the European Parliament condemned the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and supported international efforts for their return.

The deputies also advocated for expanding sanctions against Russian institutions and officials involved in war crimes, strengthening control over sanctions circumvention, banning entry to the Schengen area for Russian military personnel participating in the war, and recognizing PMC "Wagner" and its successors as terrorist organizations.

After a year of negotiations, there is not even a ceasefire; the discussion about peace in Ukraine must change its focus - Kallas23.02.26, 18:22 • 3958 views

It should be noted that the resolution was supported by 437 deputies, 82 voted against, and 70 abstained.

Recall

European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion. They promise to strengthen support for Ukraine and emphasize its future in the EU.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
