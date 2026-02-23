Despite a year of negotiations, even a ceasefire has not yet been achieved, and the responsibility for this lies not with Ukraine; it is Russia that does not want to end the war. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the international discussion on peace must change its focus.

Everyone understands that diplomacy is better than war, but after a year of negotiations, we still don't even have a ceasefire. And it is not Ukraine that is an obstacle to peace; it is Russia – said Kallas.

She emphasized that pressure should not be directed at Ukraine with demands to cede territories, but at Russia – with clear demands to end the war.

We need to change our approach – from pressuring Ukraine to what Russia itself must do to meet the basic conditions for a just and lasting peace – she stated.

Kallas stressed that Europe has legitimate interests in how the war ends, and these cannot be ignored.

Respect for borders, an end to sabotage, payment of war damages, and the return of abducted Ukrainian children – these are not excessive demands. This is the minimum basis – she noted.

According to her, Russia's maximalist demands cannot receive a lenient reaction from the West.

Russia's maximalist demands cannot be met with a minimalist response – Kallas concluded.

