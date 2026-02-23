After a year of negotiations, there is not even a ceasefire; the discussion about peace in Ukraine must change its focus - Kallas

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
03:53 PM • 2002 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 3874 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 5198 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 8750 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 34641 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 41317 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 26249 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 31720 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
February 23, 10:23 AM • 31585 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
February 23, 10:16 AM • 25699 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 51063 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 58466 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 23960 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 33839 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhoto01:28 PM • 20403 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 11555 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 34638 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 41315 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 135472 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 144814 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 24009 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 58520 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 66535 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 66684 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 65607 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
WhatsApp
Starlink
The Diplomat

After a year of negotiations, there is not even a ceasefire; the discussion about peace in Ukraine must change its focus - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is responsible for the lack of a ceasefire. She emphasized the need to shift the focus of pressure from Ukraine to Russia.

After a year of negotiations, there is not even a ceasefire; the discussion about peace in Ukraine must change its focus - Kallas

Despite a year of negotiations, even a ceasefire has not yet been achieved, and the responsibility for this lies not with Ukraine; it is Russia that does not want to end the war. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the international discussion on peace must change its focus.

Everyone understands that diplomacy is better than war, but after a year of negotiations, we still don't even have a ceasefire. And it is not Ukraine that is an obstacle to peace; it is Russia 

– said Kallas.

She emphasized that pressure should not be directed at Ukraine with demands to cede territories, but at Russia – with clear demands to end the war.

We need to change our approach – from pressuring Ukraine to what Russia itself must do to meet the basic conditions for a just and lasting peace 

– she stated.

Kallas stressed that Europe has legitimate interests in how the war ends, and these cannot be ignored.

Respect for borders, an end to sabotage, payment of war damages, and the return of abducted Ukrainian children – these are not excessive demands. This is the minimum basis 

– she noted.

According to her, Russia's maximalist demands cannot receive a lenient reaction from the West.

Russia's maximalist demands cannot be met with a minimalist response 

– Kallas concluded.

EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas23.02.26, 17:53 • 1998 views

Recall

The European Union imposed sanctions against 8 individuals, including judges, a prosecutor, and an investigator, for human rights violations and repression in Russia. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World