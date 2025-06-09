European forests no longer save the climate: instead of absorbing carbon, they are becoming new sources of emissions - research

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

European forests no longer save the climate: instead of absorbing carbon, they are becoming new sources of emissions - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

European forests, which have been absorbing carbon for decades, are now emitting it due to extreme weather and deforestation. This threatens the EU's climate goals.

European forests no longer save the climate: instead of absorbing carbon, they are becoming new sources of emissions - research

European forests, which have served as a natural shield against climate change for decades, are increasingly becoming a source of carbon emissions instead of absorbing them. Extreme weather, pests and excessive logging are threatening efforts to achieve net zero emissions, writes UNN with reference to NewScientist.

Details

European forests, which cover almost 40% of the continent, have found themselves at the center of the climate crisis, the publication notes. Weather anomalies, the spread of pests and uncontrolled logging of trees are causing an alarming trend instead of absorbing carbon, forests are beginning to emit it, the publication says.

This unexpected turn of events is causing serious concern among scientists and climate analysts. According to Glen Peters of the CICERO Center for International Climate Research (Norway), "many countries (of the European Union) will not achieve their land use and climate goals due to this decline in the absorber."

As reported, the situation is already critical in some countries. For example, in January of this year, Finland officially признала, that her forests had transformed from carbon absorbers into a source of emissions.

A similar statement was made by Germany - for the first time in the country's history. In the Czech Republic, this problem has existed since 2018.

Even where forests formally remain absorbers, carbon uptake is rapidly declining.

Thus, in France, forest CO₂ absorption has almost halved in 14 years: from 74.1 million tons in 2008 to 37.8 million in 2022. A similar dynamic is in Norway - from 32 million tons in 2010 to 18 million tons in 2022

- noted in the publication.

These changes, the publication emphasizes, undermine one of the main pillars of the EU's climate policy - the ability of natural ecosystems to curb global warming.

If the trend continues, the chances of achieving net zero emissions in the coming decades will be significantly reduced.

EU Commissioner says climate change will lead to more wars05.06.25, 20:53 • 3788 views

Alona Utkina

