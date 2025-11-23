European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters

Great Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3 countries, presented a modified version of the American peace plan for Ukraine, rejecting limitations on the size of the armed forces and territorial concessions, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The document proposes to set the limit of the Ukrainian army at 800,000 "in peacetime" instead of the 600,000 proposed by the US.

Reuters reviewed the amendments proposed by European leaders. "Negotiations on territorial exchange will begin from the line of contact," and areas that are allegedly "de facto Russian" will not be determined in advance.

Europeans also propose security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to Article 5 of NATO, and oppose the use of frozen Russian assets for American investment funds.

Ukraine will be fully restored and financially compensated, including through Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damage – the document says.

Thus, the E3 counter-proposal retains the basis of the American plan but reflects a European approach to Ukraine's security and recovery without US financial enrichment at the expense of Russian assets.

