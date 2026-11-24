SIM cards of Lithuanian mobile operators were found in Russian drones used in attacks on Ukraine in 2025. This became known during an international journalistic investigation based on documents from Ukrainian military intelligence. The European Commission has already responded to the published information and called on EU member states to investigate cases of possible use of European SIM cards by the Russian military, UNN reports, citing LRT.

Details

According to the journalistic investigation, SIM cards of Lithuanian mobile operators Tele2 and Telia were found in Russian drones used during the war against Ukraine. Journalists obtained documents from Ukrainian military intelligence containing information about foreign products found in Russian weapons.

The Lithuanian mobile operator Tele2 confirmed to journalists information concerning eight SIM cards that were purchased and activated in 2024. Company representative Linas Marcinkevicius suggested that the SIM cards may have reached third parties through intermediaries. At the same time, the exact circumstances of how they came into the possession of the Russian military remain unknown.

The Ukrainian intelligence documents also mention SIM cards belonging to another Lithuanian operator. However, journalists were unable to establish the circumstances of their purchase or determine their exact number.

It should be noted that, since January 1, 2025, mandatory identification of purchasers of new prepaid mobile SIM cards has been in effect in Lithuania. The relevant legislative changes were introduced primarily to combat fraud and other crimes.

European Commission's reaction

After receiving information about the results of the international journalistic investigation, the European Commission called on the member states of the European Union to investigate possible cases of European SIM cards being used by the Russian military.

"If there are suspicions that European SIM cards were used in Russian military operations, we call on the member states to investigate such cases," the European Commission said.

It also recalled that the export of SIM cards to Russia is subject to European Union sanctions restrictions.

How Lithuania responded

Lithuanian President's chief adviser Dეividas Matulionis commented on the results of the journalistic investigation on Tuesday, November 24, during an appearance on the Žinių radijas radio station. He said that he currently did not have detailed information regarding the discovery of Lithuanian SIM cards in Russian drones and did not rule out the possibility that the published information could prove unreliable. At the same time, the representative of the Lithuanian presidential administration did not provide any evidence that would refute the results of the journalistic investigation.

It remains unknown whether Lithuanian law enforcement agencies will launch a separate investigation into the discovery of local mobile operators' products in Russian weapons.

Russia continues to obtain Western components despite sanctions

The discovery of the Lithuanian SIM cards was part of a broader international journalistic investigation into the flow of foreign products into Russia's military-industrial complex. The investigation involved the Lithuanian outlet 15min, Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent, Belgium's De Tijd, the international Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Paper Trail Media.

Journalists established that, despite international sanctions being in effect for many years, products made by Western companies continue to be found in Russian weapons. In particular, these include electronic components manufactured by companies from the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Moreover, some of the components discovered were manufactured as recently as February 2026, nearly four years after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the introduction of extensive international sanctions.

In response to journalists’ inquiries, some Western manufacturers stated that they comply with the current sanctions restrictions and do not supply their products to Russia.

Context

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, as part of investigations, Ukrainian law enforcement officers discovered more than 16,000 foreign components in Russian weapons.

The markings of companies from more than 30 countries around the world were recorded on the components discovered. Information on more than 6,300 foreign components found in Russian weapons was added to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine’s public War & Sanctions database.

Reminder

Somewhat earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on 54 enterprises of the KRET concern, 19 of which are not under sanctions. They supply components for missiles, aviation and UAVs of the Russian Federation.