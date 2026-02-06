European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 3978 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 14865 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 14113 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 17221 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 57617 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 52051 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40568 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52503 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96826 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35788 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.3m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 20665 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJ08:45 AM • 5790 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 12643 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideo10:22 AM • 3886 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 11470 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 11515 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 14866 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 29341 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 57618 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96826 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Friedrich Merz
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17740 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20628 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29987 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 33222 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 70273 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Heating
Gold

European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The European Commission spokesperson stated that contacts with Putin are possible under certain conditions, but there are currently no signals of Russia's readiness for peace. She also confirmed the absence of a common EU position on resuming interaction with the Kremlin but noted a change in the attitude of some member states.

European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders

At some point, it will be necessary to contact the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, but for now, there are no signs of Russia's readiness to achieve peace, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Friday, noting that the European Commission does indeed see "a change in the position of some member states," writes UNN.

At some point, it will be necessary to contact President Putin. And we would like that to happen sooner rather than later, if the conditions are met. But the problem is that we see virtually no signs of readiness to actually reach an agreement, to actually achieve peace in Ukraine. So, this needs to be taken into account when we talk about direct negotiations with President Putin.

- answered the European Commission spokeswoman to a question about the position on resuming interaction.

When asked whether the meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron the day before discussed sending his diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne on a trip to Moscow to speak directly with the Kremlin, the spokeswoman indicated that "no, this topic was not discussed yesterday at the meeting between President von der Leyen and President Macron."

"But yes, there have been contacts regarding this visit of the French government representative," Pinho said.

Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace process04.02.26, 23:26 • 11586 views

When asked whether France is somehow resuming interaction with the Kremlin, despite the fact that the conditions, as the European Commission said, "have not yet been created" and that there is no common position among member states, the spokeswoman confirmed: "There is no common position."

"At the same time, we do see a change in the position of some member states. And we see, and you have heard in recent days, that several member states are opening up such a possibility," she continued.

"So we will see where we are, and we will see if this really becomes widespread, and if there is a majority of leaders in the EU who will advocate such an approach. So for now, we cannot say more than that, but we do see a change in the attitude of some leaders," Pinho said.

EU ready for talks with Russia, but will not open parallel communication channels - Merz06.02.26, 15:23 • 894 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Bonne
European Commission
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine