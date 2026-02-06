European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders

At some point, it will be necessary to contact the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, but for now, there are no signs of Russia's readiness to achieve peace, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Friday, noting that the European Commission does indeed see "a change in the position of some member states," writes UNN.

At some point, it will be necessary to contact President Putin. And we would like that to happen sooner rather than later, if the conditions are met. But the problem is that we see virtually no signs of readiness to actually reach an agreement, to actually achieve peace in Ukraine. So, this needs to be taken into account when we talk about direct negotiations with President Putin. - answered the European Commission spokeswoman to a question about the position on resuming interaction.

When asked whether the meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron the day before discussed sending his diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne on a trip to Moscow to speak directly with the Kremlin, the spokeswoman indicated that "no, this topic was not discussed yesterday at the meeting between President von der Leyen and President Macron."

"But yes, there have been contacts regarding this visit of the French government representative," Pinho said.

Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace process

When asked whether France is somehow resuming interaction with the Kremlin, despite the fact that the conditions, as the European Commission said, "have not yet been created" and that there is no common position among member states, the spokeswoman confirmed: "There is no common position."

"At the same time, we do see a change in the position of some member states. And we see, and you have heard in recent days, that several member states are opening up such a possibility," she continued.

"So we will see where we are, and we will see if this really becomes widespread, and if there is a majority of leaders in the EU who will advocate such an approach. So for now, we cannot say more than that, but we do see a change in the attitude of some leaders," Pinho said.

EU ready for talks with Russia, but will not open parallel communication channels - Merz