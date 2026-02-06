EU ready for talks with Russia, but will not open parallel communication channels - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that the European Union is always ready for negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, but will not "open any parallel channels of communication." Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

We are certainly always ready for negotiations with Russia. Coordinated negotiations are currently taking place here in Abu Dhabi... if we can contribute to making these negotiations even better, even more successful, we will do so. But we will not open any parallel channels of communication. - Merz told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

Addition

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a truce and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

President Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings on ending the war, which are likely to take place in the US. Ukraine is ready for all formats that will bring peace.

