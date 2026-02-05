Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause

$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 11768 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 29750 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 17571 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 18756 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 16854 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 12033 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 12866 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19429 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30384 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 15263 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 20158 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 21310 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 19905 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 11707 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 29627 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 53418 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 83558 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 83658 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 122318 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sundar Pichai
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 56 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 8284 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 28865 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 16819 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 16498 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians, including military personnel and civilians, as part of the first exchange after a long pause. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of the first exchange after a long pause, UNN reports.

We are bringing our people home – 157 Ukrainians. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service. Soldiers, sergeants, and officers. And civilians are also returning with the defenders. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Today's exchange took place after a long pause, and it is very important that it was successfully implemented. I thank everyone who works for exchanges, and everyone on the front line who replenishes the exchange fund for Ukraine," the President noted.

According to him, "without the determination of our soldiers, such exchanges would be impossible, so every result of our units is what supports the possibility of returning Ukrainians home from Russia."

"We will continue to work to free our people from captivity. We must and will definitely bring everyone back. We are working on every name. So that every family waits for their loved ones," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year05.02.26, 13:52 • 1680 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine