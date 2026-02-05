Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of the first exchange after a long pause, UNN reports.

We are bringing our people home – 157 Ukrainians. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service. Soldiers, sergeants, and officers. And civilians are also returning with the defenders. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Today's exchange took place after a long pause, and it is very important that it was successfully implemented. I thank everyone who works for exchanges, and everyone on the front line who replenishes the exchange fund for Ukraine," the President noted.

According to him, "without the determination of our soldiers, such exchanges would be impossible, so every result of our units is what supports the possibility of returning Ukrainians home from Russia."

"We will continue to work to free our people from captivity. We must and will definitely bring everyone back. We are working on every name. So that every family waits for their loved ones," Zelenskyy emphasized.

