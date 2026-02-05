Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, transferring 157 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. Russia also stated that three residents of the Kursk region were returned.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in the 157 for 157 format – the first since the beginning of the year, UNN reports.
Details
As stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russia handed over 157 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war.
They also stated that three residents of the Kursk region were returned from Ukraine.
