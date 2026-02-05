Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 4174 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 11193 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 8440 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 10753 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 10361 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 8424 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10762 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18932 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29599 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22651 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.7m/s
85%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 5740 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 6344 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 12782 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 14058 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 12626 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 11193 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 45799 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 76218 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 76479 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 115286 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 220 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 23650 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 13378 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 13203 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 16248 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, transferring 157 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. Russia also stated that three residents of the Kursk region were returned.

Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in the 157 for 157 format – the first since the beginning of the year, UNN reports.

Details

As stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russia handed over 157 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war.

They also stated that three residents of the Kursk region were returned from Ukraine.

US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff05.02.26, 12:18 • 4174 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine