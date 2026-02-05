$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
01:04 PM • 842 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 12094 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 30870 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 18139 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 19305 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 17251 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 12212 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 13002 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19460 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30420 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Погода
−6°
3m/s
87%
747mm
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 15978 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 20895 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 22026 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 20625 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 12332 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 30870 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 54025 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 84158 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 84232 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 122874 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sundar Pichai
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 106 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 8894 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 29206 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 17065 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 16734 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12095 views

Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia have agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This result was achieved through peace talks held in the UAE under the leadership of Donald Trump.

US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff

Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia, gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - the first time in five months, said US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the negotiations, UNN reports.

Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - the first such exchange in five months

- Witkoff said.

Trump's envoy emphasized that "this outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive."

"While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," Witkoff stated.

On the continuation of negotiations

"Discussions will continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks," the US President's envoy noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates "for hosting these discussions," and to US President Donald Trump "for his leadership that made this agreement possible."

Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov05.02.26, 09:22 • 13003 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine