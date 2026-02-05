US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff

Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia, gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - the first time in five months, said US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the negotiations, UNN reports.

Trump's envoy emphasized that "this outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive."

"While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," Witkoff stated.

On the continuation of negotiations

"Discussions will continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks," the US President's envoy noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates "for hosting these discussions," and to US President Donald Trump "for his leadership that made this agreement possible."

