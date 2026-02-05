Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov

The second day of a new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began in Abu Dhabi, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, announced on Thursday, detailing their format, UNN reports.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi has begun. We are working in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, group work, and further synchronization of positions. - Umerov wrote.

The results, according to him, will be announced later.

A new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia started in Abu Dhabi on February 4. The conclusion of the first day of the new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi on February 4 was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Ukrainian side's interest in the next two-day round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi is to find out what the Russians and Americans are really aiming for.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the delegation's report after the meetings on February 4, announced that there was a trilateral format and contacts between the team and the American side, and announced a "significant step: we expect a prisoner exchange in the near future."

