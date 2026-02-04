Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an anticipated prisoner exchange. This step will allow the prisoners to return home.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a prisoner exchange is expected soon, UNN reports.
There will be a significant step: we expect a prisoner exchange in the near future. We need to bring the prisoners home.
Additionally
Earlier, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov stated that there would be certain results regarding the prisoner exchange in the near future. This work has been ongoing since 2022.