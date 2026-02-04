$43.190.22
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 5208 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10738 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 10621 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 11086 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18327 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25090 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19496 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22569 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36158 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an anticipated prisoner exchange. This step will allow the prisoners to return home.

Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a prisoner exchange is expected soon, UNN reports.

There will be a significant step: we expect a prisoner exchange in the near future. We need to bring the prisoners home.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally

Earlier, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov stated that there would be certain results regarding the prisoner exchange in the near future. This work has been ongoing since 2022.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy