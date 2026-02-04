Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a prisoner exchange is expected soon, UNN reports.

There will be a significant step: we expect a prisoner exchange in the near future. We need to bring the prisoners home. - Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally

Earlier, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov stated that there would be certain results regarding the prisoner exchange in the near future. This work has been ongoing since 2022.