Some in Europe fear that €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine could divert from bilateral support, discussing "burden-sharing" - report

Several Northern European countries are concerned that the latest EU loan to support Ukraine could encourage some of their EU partners to withdraw bilateral support. These fears are prompting renewed discussions on burden-sharing between Northern and Southern Europe, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

European capitals are expected to officially approve the terms of the €90 billion support loan in the coming weeks, including €60 billion earmarked for defense spending over the next two years.

European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine

However, shortly before meeting with their European counterparts in Brussels this week, several defense ministers from Northern Europe made it clear that the loan should not replace individual support.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said he hoped that any country using the loan to Ukraine as an excuse to cut its bilateral support would "look in the mirror and ask if this is right?" His Swedish counterpart confirmed that he would raise the issue during a roundtable of defense ministers, which will open a space for a general discussion on European defense issues.

The issue of burden-sharing is mainly related to NATO's defense spending commitments and the difference in defense spending between Europe and the US. But now the issue is emerging between Northern and Southern Europe.

While European military aid in 2025 increased by 67 percent compared to the average for 2022-2024, according to the Kiel Institute, support mainly comes from a small number of Western and Northern European countries.

Western countries, including the UK, provided 62% of Europe's military aid to Ukraine in 2025, followed by Northern Europe with 36%, which accounted for almost all support. Eastern and Southern Europe contrast sharply with 2% and 3% respectively.

National governments must also contribute, said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, adding that Northern European countries have provided significant support.

"We emphasize a certain burden-sharing," he pointed out.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius shared the concerns of his colleagues.

"It's not just about adding existing contracts to the total and relaxing. We need additional money," he said.

Discussions will continue today at the meeting of NATO defense ministers, where countries are expected to announce further support packages for Ukraine.

Two NATO diplomats said ahead of the meeting that an equal contribution to supporting Ukraine is a concern for countries that spend large sums. "It is unacceptable that Ukraine is always supported by the same ones," one diplomat said.

NATO prepares to strengthen Alliance defense and further support Ukraine - Rutte