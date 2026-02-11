$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
11:56 AM • 4454 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11297 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 20702 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 20470 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 35649 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36389 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32288 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32094 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25565 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20426 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
84%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 12635 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 16576 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 12632 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 16485 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 11876 views
Publications
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 4396 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 10101 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 20703 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 37424 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 44034 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 2342 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 7412 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28445 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 29982 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29141 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
Shahed-136

European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4462 views

The European Parliament has approved a support loan for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros for 2026-2027. These funds will be directed towards macro-financial assistance and strengthening defense capabilities.

European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine

The European Parliament has approved a support loan for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros, the European institution announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"MEPs voted for three legislative acts providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro EU loan, as it faces continued Russian aggression," the statement said.

As stated, the package of proposals aims to support Ukraine with a 90 billion euro EU loan for 2026 and 2027.

Of this amount, 30 billion euros, as noted, will be allocated for macro-financial assistance or budgetary support provided through the Ukraine Facility for Ukraine. 60 billion euros, according to the report, will be allocated to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and support the procurement of military equipment, "ensuring timely access to critical defense products, in principle, from the defense industry of Ukraine, the EU, and the European Economic Area (EEA)/European Free Trade Association (EFTA)." If certain defense materials are not immediately available from these countries for urgent delivery to Ukraine, a number of exceptions will apply to their supply from other countries.

EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries04.02.26, 17:42 • 22570 views

Financial assistance will be provided in accordance with Ukraine's financing needs, as defined in the financing strategy prepared by Ukraine and assessed by the European Commission. The strategy will require approval by the EU Council.

"All funding will be subject to strict conditions, including Ukraine's continued commitment to democratic governance, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights, particularly the rights of minorities. This includes ongoing efforts to combat corruption and strengthen democratic institutions," the European institution noted.

The support loan, it is reported, will be financed through joint EU borrowing on capital markets and guaranteed by the EU's long-term budget "reserve," with debt servicing costs covered by annual EU budgets. The European Commission estimated debt servicing costs at approximately 1 billion euros for 2027 and approximately 3 billion euros per year from 2028. Ukraine will be responsible for repaying the principal amount of the loan after receiving war reparations from Russia, the European Parliament indicated.

The legislative acts necessary to complete this support package, it is noted, were adopted under the European Parliament's urgent procedure to ensure rapid assistance to Ukraine.

"The EU Council must also officially approve the package so that the European Commission can make the first payment at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026," the European institution reported.

"I welcome the European Parliament's swift adoption of our proposal for an additional 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine. Ukraine's courage is unwavering. As is Europe's determination to stand by it. Today and tomorrow! Because a strong Ukraine makes all of Europe safer," commented European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the vote in the European Parliament.

Ukraine may receive the first tranche of the EU's 90 billion euro loan in April29.01.26, 22:28 • 5546 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine