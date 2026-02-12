NATO prepares to strengthen Alliance defense and further support Ukraine - Rutte

NATO defense ministers, during their next meeting, will discuss the implementation of decisions made at the Hague summit, including increasing defense spending, developing the defense-industrial base, and further supporting Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression. This was reported by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a briefing on the eve of the Alliance's defense ministers' meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, a key topic will be the practical implementation of agreements on increasing defense spending by Canada and European allies, as well as ensuring that NATO countries' defense industry can produce the necessary volumes of weapons and equipment for deterrence and defense.

A separate block of discussions will be dedicated to Ukraine. Rutte reminded that Great Britain announced a new air defense support package worth 500 million pounds sterling, including within multilateral aid mechanisms.

He emphasized that, despite the resilience of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the country continues to suffer missile attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure, so military assistance remains vital.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that the overall picture indicates a significant strengthening of Europe's and Canada's role in the Alliance's defense: countries are increasing defense spending by billions, investing in their own defense industry, and simultaneously supporting Ukraine. According to him, during the meeting, ministers will also summarize what has already been done and outline further steps towards the next summit.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine has received almost all military assistance from the Alliance. Partner support is critically important for Ukraine.