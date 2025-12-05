The White House stated that Europe risks "civilizational destruction" as a result of decades of economic decline, political censorship, and immigration. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

This is written in the updated national security strategy of the United States of America, which was presented in Washington. Donald Trump has already signed it: it states that Europe's cultural and political failures pose a greater threat to the continent's way of life than its poor economic performance.

This economic decline is overshadowed by the real and more severe prospect of civilizational disappearance. If current trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less - the report says.

Context

The updated US national security strategy envisages restoring relations with Russia, ending the war in Ukraine, and preventing NATO expansion. The document also focuses on strengthening Europe's defense independently and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Recall

European leaders issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: not to succumb to Russia's demands without ironclad security commitments from the US.

At the same time, the US called on European countries to block plans to use frozen assets of the Russian central bank to support a huge loan to Ukraine.