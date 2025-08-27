In Europe, it is believed that restoring wetlands can not only absorb harmful carbon dioxide but also serve as a natural shield against potential future Russian offensives. Ukraine's experience, which in 2022 flooded the Irpin River floodplain and effectively thwarted Russia's advance on Kyiv, is now inspiring NATO and EU countries to seek dual solutions – for defense and for climate. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.

The Politico article mentions that in February 2022, when the Russian army was advancing on the Ukrainian capital, defense consultant Oleksandr Dmytriev recalled an old dam on the Irpin River and convinced the military command to blow it up.

It (the flooding after the explosion – ed.) turns into impassable mud, as jeep guys say - he explained then.

The plan worked: Russian armored vehicles got stuck in the mud, and Ukrainian forces were able to destroy the enemy.

Basically, it stopped the Russian offensive from the north - Dmytriev added.

Three years later, European governments recalled this story. Poland and Finland have already stated that they are studying wetland restoration as a way to simultaneously strengthen borders and achieve climate goals. The Polish government has even developed a unique project "Eastern Shield" for 10 billion zlotys, which includes the creation of peatlands and forest barriers.

Scientists emphasize: peatlands occupy only 3% of the Earth's surface but hold a third of the world's carbon. Their drainage turns the soil into a source of greenhouse gases, while restoration quickly makes the area impassable.

It's one or two years, and the wetlands will be full of water… for defense, it's quite simple and fast - says Polish ecologist Wiktor Kotowski.

However, experts warn: such an approach does not replace traditional defense.

Of course, we still need traditional defense. This should not replace it – emphasizes German researcher Franciscus Tanneberger.

Ukraine's example proved the effectiveness of wetlands in military strategy, but also showed the risks: flooding destroyed farms and damaged the local ecosystem.

Yes, it stopped the invasion of Kyiv… But it caused environmental damage - admits Estonian ecologist Aveliina Helm.

European countries, unlike Ukraine, have time to act proactively – to restore peatlands gradually, taking into account the needs of the army, nature, and people.

Perhaps it's better to think ahead than to be forced to act in a hurry - adds Helm.

