ukenru
12:47 PM • 19553 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 17968 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 5746 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 18415 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 19469 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 26686 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 67544 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 65519 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108393 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 77181 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Europe considers using swamps as a new shield against Russia and warming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

European countries are considering wetland restoration as a dual solution for defense and climate, inspired by Ukraine's experience in 2022. Poland and Finland are already exploring this approach, and Poland has developed the "Eastern Shield" project for 10 billion zlotys.

Europe considers using swamps as a new shield against Russia and warming

In Europe, it is believed that restoring wetlands can not only absorb harmful carbon dioxide but also serve as a natural shield against potential future Russian offensives. Ukraine's experience, which in 2022 flooded the Irpin River floodplain and effectively thwarted Russia's advance on Kyiv, is now inspiring NATO and EU countries to seek dual solutions – for defense and for climate. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

The Politico article mentions that in February 2022, when the Russian army was advancing on the Ukrainian capital, defense consultant Oleksandr Dmytriev recalled an old dam on the Irpin River and convinced the military command to blow it up.

It (the flooding after the explosion – ed.) turns into impassable mud, as jeep guys say

- he explained then.

The plan worked: Russian armored vehicles got stuck in the mud, and Ukrainian forces were able to destroy the enemy.

Basically, it stopped the Russian offensive from the north

- Dmytriev added.

Three years later, European governments recalled this story. Poland and Finland have already stated that they are studying wetland restoration as a way to simultaneously strengthen borders and achieve climate goals. The Polish government has even developed a unique project "Eastern Shield" for 10 billion zlotys, which includes the creation of peatlands and forest barriers.

Head of NATO Military Committee on the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine: this was not discussed in the Alliance8/23/25, 11:42 AM • 4076 views

Scientists emphasize: peatlands occupy only 3% of the Earth's surface but hold a third of the world's carbon. Their drainage turns the soil into a source of greenhouse gases, while restoration quickly makes the area impassable.

It's one or two years, and the wetlands will be full of water… for defense, it's quite simple and fast

- says Polish ecologist Wiktor Kotowski.

However, experts warn: such an approach does not replace traditional defense.

Of course, we still need traditional defense. This should not replace it

– emphasizes German researcher Franciscus Tanneberger.

Ukraine's example proved the effectiveness of wetlands in military strategy, but also showed the risks: flooding destroyed farms and damaged the local ecosystem.

Yes, it stopped the invasion of Kyiv… But it caused environmental damage

- admits Estonian ecologist Aveliina Helm.

European countries, unlike Ukraine, have time to act proactively – to restore peatlands gradually, taking into account the needs of the army, nature, and people.

Perhaps it's better to think ahead than to be forced to act in a hurry

- adds Helm.

NATO fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea8/27/25, 4:53 AM • 3592 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
NATO
Baltic Sea
European Union
Finland
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland