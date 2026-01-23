EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars

The EU is close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single Prosperity Framework for post-war Ukraine, and this document offers a response built on five key pillars, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after an informal meeting of European Council members on January 22, UNN reports.

Work on security and prosperity aspects within the peace talks is progressing successfully. Regarding security guarantees, the Paris meeting brought good progress. As you know, we are now awaiting Russia's response. And regarding prosperity, we are close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single Prosperity Framework. - said von der Leyen.

In it, according to von der Leyen, it addresses "how we can increase Ukraine's prosperity at the moment a peaceful ceasefire is achieved."

"This is a single document representing the collective vision of Ukrainians, Americans, and Europe for Ukraine's post-war future. It builds on the important work of the World Bank in assessing needs," the head of the European Commission noted.

"And it offers a response built on five key pillars: first, increasing productivity through business-friendly reforms and strengthening market competition.

Second, accelerating Ukraine's integration into the EU single market through reforms in key economic sectors.

The third pillar is a significant increase in investment. The Ukraine Investment Framework, part of our Ukraine Facility, is already in place. So we can use the structures we have already created since the beginning of the war. It has been the EU's main investment tool for the country. It is clearly delivering results.

The fourth pillar is strengthening donor coordination. A reliable and proven structure already exists through the Ukraine Donor Platform. It brings together G7 countries, the European Commission, Ukraine, and other partners.

And finally, the fifth pillar concerns fundamental reforms. This means strengthening the rule of law. Intensifying efforts against corruption. And modernizing public administration. Because that is how you build trust. The trust of your partners and the trust of investors is paramount," von der Leyen explained.

The head of the European Commission indicated that "this agreement on the Prosperity Framework is a very important milestone."

"As I said, we are almost done. We are actively preparing Ukraine's future as a modern, sovereign, and free country. This is a powerful signal to our brave neighbor and partner in difficult times," she concluded.

