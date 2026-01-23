$43.170.01
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

The European Commission announced the proximity of an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a framework program for post-war Ukraine. The document offers a response built on five key pillars.

EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars

The EU is close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single Prosperity Framework for post-war Ukraine, and this document offers a response built on five key pillars, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after an informal meeting of European Council members on January 22, UNN reports.

Work on security and prosperity aspects within the peace talks is progressing successfully. Regarding security guarantees, the Paris meeting brought good progress. As you know, we are now awaiting Russia's response. And regarding prosperity, we are close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single Prosperity Framework.

- said von der Leyen.

In it, according to von der Leyen, it addresses "how we can increase Ukraine's prosperity at the moment a peaceful ceasefire is achieved."

"This is a single document representing the collective vision of Ukrainians, Americans, and Europe for Ukraine's post-war future. It builds on the important work of the World Bank in assessing needs," the head of the European Commission noted.

"And it offers a response built on five key pillars: first, increasing productivity through business-friendly reforms and strengthening market competition.

Second, accelerating Ukraine's integration into the EU single market through reforms in key economic sectors.

The third pillar is a significant increase in investment. The Ukraine Investment Framework, part of our Ukraine Facility, is already in place. So we can use the structures we have already created since the beginning of the war. It has been the EU's main investment tool for the country. It is clearly delivering results.

The fourth pillar is strengthening donor coordination. A reliable and proven structure already exists through the Ukraine Donor Platform. It brings together G7 countries, the European Commission, Ukraine, and other partners.

And finally, the fifth pillar concerns fundamental reforms. This means strengthening the rule of law. Intensifying efforts against corruption. And modernizing public administration. Because that is how you build trust. The trust of your partners and the trust of investors is paramount," von der Leyen explained.

The head of the European Commission indicated that "this agreement on the Prosperity Framework is a very important milestone."

"As I said, we are almost done. We are actively preparing Ukraine's future as a modern, sovereign, and free country. This is a powerful signal to our brave neighbor and partner in difficult times," she concluded.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
World Bank
European Commission
European Council
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine