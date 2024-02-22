EU sanctions against Russia include companies from China and India for the first time - media

The EU has agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which for the first time targets Chinese and Indian companies accused of supporting Moscow's military efforts. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to documents obtained by the publication, UNN reports .

Details

The measures, which will be the 13th package of sanctions imposed by Brussels in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, target about 200 individuals and legal entities, but do not target important industrial sectors.

The inclusion of Chinese and Indian companies on the sanctions lists comes at a time when the EU and its G7 partners are trying to suppress Russia's use of third countries and transit routes to evade existing restrictions designed to hamper its military economy.

According to the documents reviewed by the publication, the measures concern three companies in mainland China and one in India, as well as enterprises in Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia and Kazakhstan.

It is noted that the companies will be subject to trade restrictions after it is discovered that they help supply equipment, including electronics and microchips, used by Russia to produce weapons or other equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

Recall

The EU has agreed on its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, which will be approved on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.