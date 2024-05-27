ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

EU introduces new sanctions regime for human rights violations in russia

EU introduces new sanctions regime for human rights violations in russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23135 views

The European Union has introduced new rules for imposing sanctions on those involved in human rights violations in Russia, including restrictions on the export of equipment used for repression and monitoring, and added 19 people to the sanctions list in connection with the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison.

On Monday, May 27, the European Union introduced new rules to impose sanctions on individuals involved in human rights violations in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the EU Council.

Details

The EU Council has today created a new framework for the application of restrictive measures against those responsible for serious human rights violations, repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, and undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia

- the department said. 

EU imposes new sanctions over navalny's death in ussian prison22.03.24, 15:54 • 22099 views

It is noted that the introduction of a new sanctions regime was proposed by EU High Representative Josep Borrell after the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison.

It includes restrictions on the export of equipment that can be used for internal repression, as well as equipment, technologies or software used primarily in the areas of information security, for monitoring or interception of telecommunications.

Addendum

The Council of the EU also decided to add 19 individuals to the sanctions list, including the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), which is responsible for the systematic abuse and ill-treatment of political prisoners.

The list includes judges, prosecutors and other representatives of the Russian legal system who played a key role in the imprisonment and death of Navalny, in the imprisonment on political charges of one of Russia's most respected human rights activists, Oleg Orlov, and artist Alexandra Skochilenko.

Sanctioned persons are subject to a freeze on their financial assets, and EU citizens or companies are prohibited from providing them with any funds. Individuals are also banned from traveling to the EU, even in transit.

Recall

According to Reuters sources, France and the Netherlands are proposing that the EU impose sanctions on any financial institution worldwide that helps the Russian military obtain prohibited goods or dual-use technology.

EU imposes sanctions on four more Russian media outlets16.05.24, 00:01 • 26239 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
franceFrance
netherlandsNetherlands
polandPoland

