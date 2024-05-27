EU introduces new sanctions regime for human rights violations in russia

On Monday, May 27, the European Union introduced new rules to impose sanctions on individuals involved in human rights violations in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the EU Council.

Details

The EU Council has today created a new framework for the application of restrictive measures against those responsible for serious human rights violations, repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, and undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia - the department said.

It is noted that the introduction of a new sanctions regime was proposed by EU High Representative Josep Borrell after the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison.

It includes restrictions on the export of equipment that can be used for internal repression, as well as equipment, technologies or software used primarily in the areas of information security, for monitoring or interception of telecommunications.

Addendum

The Council of the EU also decided to add 19 individuals to the sanctions list, including the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), which is responsible for the systematic abuse and ill-treatment of political prisoners.

The list includes judges, prosecutors and other representatives of the Russian legal system who played a key role in the imprisonment and death of Navalny, in the imprisonment on political charges of one of Russia's most respected human rights activists, Oleg Orlov, and artist Alexandra Skochilenko.

Sanctioned persons are subject to a freeze on their financial assets, and EU citizens or companies are prohibited from providing them with any funds. Individuals are also banned from traveling to the EU, even in transit.

Recall

According to Reuters sources, France and the Netherlands are proposing that the EU impose sanctions on any financial institution worldwide that helps the Russian military obtain prohibited goods or dual-use technology.

