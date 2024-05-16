EU imposes sanctions on four more Russian media outlets
Kyiv • UNN
The EU imposed sanctions against 4 more Russian media outlets - Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - accusing them of propaganda, and banned Russia's funding of European media, NGOs, and political parties.
The European Union has decided to add four Russian media outlets to the sanctions list, accusing them of propaganda, Reuters reports, citing the European Commissioner for Values and Transparency, UNN reports.
Details
They are Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
Russian funding of European media, non-governmental organizations or political parties is also prohibited.
According to the editor of the English-language service of Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe, Ricard Jozwiak, Voice of Europe is associated with former Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
