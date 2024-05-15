EU proposes sanctions against any financial institution in the world that helps Russia - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU proposes sanctions against any financial institution in the world that helps Russia - Reuters

EU proposes sanctions against any financial institution in the world that helps Russia - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

France and the Netherlands propose that the EU impose sanctions on any financial institution worldwide that helps the Russian military obtain prohibited goods or dual-use technology.

France and the Netherlands propose that the EU impose sanctions on any financial institution that helps the Russian military pay for goods or technology. This was reported with reference to the text of the proposal by Reuters, and UNN.

Details

According to the proposal, any EU member state may be prohibited from doing business with any financial institution in the world that, in the EU's opinion, directly or indirectly helps the Russian military obtain prohibited goods and dual-use technologies.

EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the proposal on May 15 as part of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The EU expects the new package to be ready in June.

Foreign Affairs: Ukrainian strikes on russian oil refineries are more effective than Western sanctions08.05.24, 14:33 • 14907 views

According to Reuters, such a  ban could be a "powerful incentive" for financial institutions in the Middle East, Turkey or even China not to participate in deals to supply Russia with dual-use goods that are under EU sanctions.

In addition, the EU expects that the European Commission will most likely coordinate any such sanctions with the US, which will make this tool even more powerful.

At the same time, Hungary is likely to be opposed by Hungary and Germany. The newspaper noted that Budapest has always had warm relations with Moscow, and Berlin probably does not want to jeopardize its close business ties with China.

Recall

The EU is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on more than 10 companies from Russia, Turkey, the UAE, China and Hong Kong for importing millions of euros worth of banned European goods for use by the Russian military-defense complex

U.S. mulls sanctions on Chinese banks over their role in cooperation with Russia - WSJ23.04.24, 16:09 • 22130 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
hong-kongHong Kong
franceFrance
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
berlinBerlin

