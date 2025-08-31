EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Foreign Ministers discussed support for Ukraine and prospects for EU accession

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, together with foreign ministers, discussed further support for Ukraine and readiness to start accession negotiations with the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kos's page on the social network X.

Brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians remind us that Russia does not seek peace. In Estonia, with the foreign ministers, we discussed further support for Ukraine - reads the European Commissioner's post.

Marta Kos noted that the topics of discussion included the tough 19th package of sanctions, the SAFE instrument for 150 billion euros to strengthen defense support for Ukraine.

Kos also emphasized the readiness to start accession negotiations (of Ukraine to the EU – ed.).

Recall

On August 27, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka visited Hungary to discuss Ukraine's path to the EU, the protection of national minority rights, and the security situation.

On August 18-19, Kachka held telephone conversations with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Property Management Joakim Strand, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and Austrian Minister for European Affairs Claudia Plakolm. The parties coordinated their positions ahead of the informal meeting of EU ministers for European affairs with the participation of enlargement countries. It will take place in Copenhagen in early September. Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka told the ministers of five European countries what Ukraine expects from the opening of the first negotiation cluster "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process".

