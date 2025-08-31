$41.260.00
48.130.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 11681 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 31133 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 60467 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 75731 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 94476 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247584 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106094 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83857 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97963 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 312023 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Foreign Ministers discussed support for Ukraine and prospects for EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

EU Commissioner Marta Kos and foreign ministers discussed support for Ukraine and readiness to start accession negotiations with the EU. The 19th package of sanctions and the SAFE instrument for 150 billion euros for defense support were also discussed.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Foreign Ministers discussed support for Ukraine and prospects for EU accession

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, together with foreign ministers, discussed further support for Ukraine and readiness to start accession negotiations with the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kos's page on the social network X.

Brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians remind us that Russia does not seek peace. In Estonia, with the foreign ministers, we discussed further support for Ukraine

- reads the European Commissioner's post.

Marta Kos noted that the topics of discussion included the tough 19th package of sanctions, the SAFE instrument for 150 billion euros to strengthen defense support for Ukraine.

Kos also emphasized the readiness to start accession negotiations (of Ukraine to the EU – ed.).

Recall

On August 27, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka visited Hungary to discuss Ukraine's path to the EU, the protection of national minority rights, and the security situation. 

On August 18-19, Kachka held telephone conversations with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Property Management Joakim Strand, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and Austrian Minister for European Affairs Claudia Plakolm. The parties coordinated their positions ahead of the informal meeting of EU ministers for European affairs with the participation of enlargement countries. It will take place in Copenhagen in early September. Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka told the ministers of five European countries what Ukraine expects from the opening of the first negotiation cluster "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process".

NABU and SAPO's work is crucial for Ukraine's EU accession - Kos27.08.25, 00:57 • 2594 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Austria
Copenhagen
European Union
Finland
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Hungary
Estonia
Ukraine