EU blocks trade deal with US in protest over Greenland

The European Parliament has suspended work on a trade agreement with the United States amid statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland and threats to impose tariffs on European allies. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

"The European Parliament has decided to suspend work on a trade agreement with the United States in protest against US President Donald Trump's demands to buy Greenland and threats to impose tariffs on European allies who oppose his plan," the publication writes.

It is noted that the EU assembly discussed legislative proposals to abolish many EU import duties on goods from the United States, which is a key part of the agreement concluded in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July.

"Many lawmakers complained that the trade agreement is unbalanced, as the EU must reduce most import duties, while the US adheres to a general rate of 15%. However, they previously seemed willing to accept it, albeit with certain conditions, such as an 18-month sunset clause and measures to respond to a possible sharp increase in imports from the US. The European Parliament's trade committee was to determine its position during a vote on January 26-27. However, this has now been postponed," the publication adds.

At the same time, the publication notes that freezing the agreement could anger Trump, which could lead to an increase in US tariffs. The Trump administration has also ruled out any concessions, such as lower tariffs on alcoholic beverages or steel, before an agreement is reached.

Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament's trade committee and a representative of the Social Democrats faction, announced on social media X.

It's official: the EU-US agreement is on hold until further notice. Our negotiating team has just decided to suspend the committee's work on the legal implementation of the Turnberry agreement. - Lange stated.

He emphasized that the current situation goes beyond purely trade relations and has strategic importance for the European Union.

"Our sovereignty and territorial integrity are at stake. 'Business as usual' is no longer possible," the MEP stressed.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not use force against Greenland.