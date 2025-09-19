Estonia initiates consultations with NATO after Russian MiG-31s violate its airspace

Estonia initiates consultations under Article 4 of NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace over the Gulf of Finland. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as reported by UNN.

This morning, 3 Russian MiG-31s violated airspace over the Gulf of Finland. NATO fighters quickly responded and escorted them out. This is a serious and unacceptable provocation. NATO has requested consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Agreement. Our response must be united and firm. - the post says.

Recall

On the night of September 9-10, during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, Poland's airspace was repeatedly violated by drones. Protective measures were taken. Drones that posed an immediate threat were shot down by Polish and allied aircraft.

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the violation of its airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025. The Romanian side expressed a strong protest and called for avoiding future violations.

The tail section of a Russian Gerbera drone was found in western Latvia. Experts confirmed that the object is not explosive.