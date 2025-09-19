Estonia initiates consultations with NATO after Russian MiG-31s violate its airspace

$41.250.05
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
04:30 PM • 8044 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 11376 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
September 19, 12:05 PM • 22558 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 19178 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25531 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 35938 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55310 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46105 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66742 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto
September 19, 08:27 AM • 22044 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo
September 19, 10:18 AM • 15083 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
September 19, 10:27 AM • 23463 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM • 12388 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto
02:24 PM • 12087 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto
02:24 PM • 12214 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:05 PM • 22558 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25531 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55310 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
September 18, 11:39 AM • 61670 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
04:00 PM • 11381 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto
02:24 PM • 12215 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
02:03 PM • 5302 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM • 12455 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo
September 19, 10:18 AM • 15159 views
Estonia initiates consultations with NATO after Russian MiG-31s violate its airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace over the Gulf of Finland. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called it a serious and unacceptable provocation.

Estonia initiates consultations with NATO after Russian MiG-31s violate its airspace

Estonia initiates consultations under Article 4 of NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace over the Gulf of Finland. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as reported by UNN.

This morning, 3 Russian MiG-31s violated airspace over the Gulf of Finland. NATO fighters quickly responded and escorted them out. This is a serious and unacceptable provocation. NATO has requested consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Agreement. Our response must be united and firm.

- the post says.

Recall

On the night of September 9-10, during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, Poland's airspace was repeatedly violated by drones. Protective measures were taken. Drones that posed an immediate threat were shot down by Polish and allied aircraft.

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the violation of its airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025. The Romanian side expressed a strong protest and called for avoiding future violations.

The tail section of a Russian Gerbera drone was found in western Latvia. Experts confirmed that the object is not explosive.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
NATO
Romania
MiG-31
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland