Estonia handed over 22 police vehicles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Estonia sent 22 police vehicles to Ukraine, including Volkswagen Amarok, Škoda Scala, and Nissan Patrol. They are intended for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the police of Kherson, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

Estonia handed over 22 police vehicles to Ukraine

This week, Estonian law enforcement sent 22 police vehicles to Ukraine, which will be used by the Ukrainian police and border guards. Some of the vehicles were purchased with donations, writes UNN with reference to ERR.

Details 

The batch includes 13 Volkswagen Amarok vehicles, eight Škoda Scala, and one Nissan Patrol. They will be handed over to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the police of Kherson, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

Egert Belitšev, Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), noted that a country's strength begins with internal security. According to him, Ukrainian police and border guards are on the front lines, helping their people.

However, they lack vehicles for this, as they are old, and many cars were destroyed during Russian attacks.

- he said.

Belitšev said that after the first vehicles were sent to Ukraine, the leadership of the Estonian police began to think about how they could help Ukraine.

Together with the Tallinn Rotary Club, the police collected donations totaling 75,000 euros. This money was used to purchase eight Škoda Scala cars – vehicles previously used by the PPA, returned to the seller after the lease term expired, and now repurchased for Ukraine.

Other vehicles were owned by the PPA but were no longer used by the Estonian police. Since 2024, Estonia has transferred police vehicles to Ukraine for the third time. In total, 57 operational service vehicles have been sent to Ukraine. 

Addition

Four State Emergency Service rescuers were injured as a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk and Kherson regions. In Kostiantynivka, a UAV attacked a fire brigade during evacuation, and in Kherson, an FPV drone hit a rescuers' truck. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Auto
Donetsk Oblast
Estonia
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Kherson
Sumy