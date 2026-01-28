$42.960.17
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Despite the war and rising prices, demand for winter holidays abroad remains stable. Ukrainians most often choose Egypt, UAE, and exotic countries, spending an average of 50-70 thousand hryvnias for two.

Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?

A frosty winter, like this year's, inspires a desire to exchange the cold for warmth, even for a few days. This is what makes Ukrainians more actively book trips to sunny countries. Despite the war and rising prices, the demand for winter holidays abroad remains stable. Yulia Levchenko, a travel agent, told UNN journalist more about which destinations Ukrainians most often choose in winter, what exactly attracts tourists, and what the current prices are.

Details

Egypt traditionally remains the main favorite of the winter season. Ukrainians most often choose this country for holidays during the cold season, says the expert. After all, this destination attracts with a combination of climate, service, and affordable cost.

Egypt remains the most popular option for winter holidays. It is a country where you can fly all year round. In winter, tourists mostly prefer Sharm El Sheikh, as the temperature there is the most comfortable. And, of course, Egypt remains the most budget-friendly offer.

- says the travel agent.

For tourists with a larger budget, the choice is much wider. In this case, Ukrainians are increasingly paying attention to the countries of the Persian Gulf. At the same time, the format of the holiday directly depends on financial capabilities.

Flydubai airline resumes flights to Iran10.01.26, 14:27 • 6155 views

If the budget allows, tourists consider the United Arab Emirates - both for breakfast and dinner, and for "all-inclusive". But it is worth understanding that a full package in the Emirates already starts from 100 thousand hryvnias. That is why most of our clients still choose Egypt.

- explains the travel agent.

Exotic destinations occupy a separate niche. They are less mass-market, but consistently attract Ukrainians who are looking for new experiences and are willing to spend more. Such destinations include both islands and countries in Southeast Asia.

Thailand lifts 50-year ban on daytime alcohol sales to boost tourism04.12.25, 04:49 • 6707 views

Among exotic destinations, Vietnam (Phu Quoc), Sri Lanka, Thailand, Dominica, and the Maldives remain popular. But these destinations are no longer about budget holidays. Here, everything depends on the financial capabilities of tourists.

– notes Yulia Levchenko.

Despite the war, the travel preferences of Ukrainians have not changed significantly. The main criteria remain warmth, an affordable price, and minimal stress during the trip, but the factor of the presence of Russians in resort countries, of course, affects the choice.

As in previous years, tourists try to choose hotels or destinations without Russians. But, unfortunately, tourism does not stand still, and it is almost impossible to completely avoid this. Therefore, many still go on vacation.

 - says the expert.

This winter, the demand for warm countries has additionally increased due to abnormally cold weather in Ukraine, and meteorologists predict further cooling, so Ukrainians literally seek to "escape from winter." And also, it is interesting that a new trend is emerging - early booking for summer.

This winter, there were more inquiries than last year. We are constantly working because tourists want warmth. And it is very pleasing that some clients are already booking summer: Montenegro, Albania, Bulgaria, even Egypt. This speaks of faith in the best.

- says Yulia Levchenko.

And finally - of course, about money. The average budget that Ukrainians allocate for winter holidays has also clearly formed. Tourists are better oriented in prices and understand that there are almost no cheap and at the same time good offers left.

The average budget for a trip "to the sun" in winter is 50-70 thousand hryvnias for two. This is the most frequent request we receive. For this money, it is realistic to find a tour to Egypt. The Emirates - that's already from 80-90 thousand, then "all-inclusive" - over 100 thousand hryvnias.

- summarizes Yulia Levchenko.

Travel Trends: Where do Ukrainians go and how prices for winter holidays have changed29.11.24, 19:32 • 168945 views

Alla Kiosak

