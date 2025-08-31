Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 11131 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 29577 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 59306 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 74579 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 93479 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247182 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 105711 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83762 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97893 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 311444 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.5m/s
60%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officersVideoAugust 30, 02:08 PM • 5496 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: about 8 shots were firedAugust 30, 02:44 PM • 4208 views
Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on TelegramVideoAugust 30, 03:06 PM • 6220 views
Murder of MP Parubiy: shot with a short-barreled firearmAugust 30, 03:19 PM • 6000 views
India is ready to convey the message of a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the SCO summit - ZelenskyyAugust 30, 03:32 PM • 3718 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected11:45 PM • 4 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 86625 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 214987 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 218988 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 311446 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 261340 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Groysman
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 103190 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 235811 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 259365 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 256630 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 236993 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit. Bilateral meetings are planned, including with the leaders of China and Russia, to discuss regional security and economic cooperation.

Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed for Tianjin to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries, including Putin, are planned. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Turkish publication Anadolu Agency.

Details

At the airport, the Turkish leader was seen off by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, and other high-ranking officials.

On September 1, the Turkish president will speak at the expanded session of the SCO summit and hold a series of bilateral talks. Among the potential partners for meetings are Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is expected that regional security, economic cooperation, and energy issues will be discussed at the meetings.

Recall

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will arrive in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated his intention to discuss with Chinese leader Xi Jinping the intensification of cooperation, particularly economic.

At the same time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of restoring peace as soon as possible, and Zelensky expressed hope that his call for a ceasefire would be heard at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which starts on August 31 in China.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
India
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
China
Turkey