Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed for Tianjin to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries, including Putin, are planned. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Turkish publication Anadolu Agency.

Details

At the airport, the Turkish leader was seen off by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, and other high-ranking officials.

On September 1, the Turkish president will speak at the expanded session of the SCO summit and hold a series of bilateral talks. Among the potential partners for meetings are Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is expected that regional security, economic cooperation, and energy issues will be discussed at the meetings.

Recall

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will arrive in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated his intention to discuss with Chinese leader Xi Jinping the intensification of cooperation, particularly economic.

At the same time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of restoring peace as soon as possible, and Zelensky expressed hope that his call for a ceasefire would be heard at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which starts on August 31 in China.