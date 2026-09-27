Energy, shipping, and ending the war — Budanov spoke about preparations for the trilateral talks in October

$44.9751.12
ukenru
10:32 AM • 5860 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 10580 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
08:05 AM • 13720 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
07:36 AM • 13177 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
07:22 AM • 12621 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
06:41 AM • 13308 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
06:34 AM • 12409 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15076 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16373 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
September 27, 04:33 AM • 14268 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2m/s
40%
757mm
Popular news
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 19224 views
What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world September 27, 03:55 AM • 12994 views
In Switzerland, voters are voting for stricter neutrality: the result could force the country to lift sanctions against the Russian FederationSeptember 27, 04:22 AM • 4754 views
A large-scale protest against the housing crisis erupted in Spain after an 87-year-old woman was evictedSeptember 27, 05:44 AM • 7610 views
An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhoto05:58 AM • 11757 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 53127 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 69585 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 73294 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 64496 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 61136 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shtilerman
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 19267 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 20351 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 19523 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 18682 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 20202 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
KAB-250
BM-30 Smerch
Bild

Energy, shipping, and ending the war — Budanov spoke about preparations for the trilateral talks in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

Ukraine is planning a meeting with the United States and Russia in October. They will discuss ending the war, strikes on energy infrastructure, and shipping security.

Energy, shipping, and ending the war — Budanov spoke about preparations for the trilateral talks in October

Ukraine plans to hold a trilateral meeting with the United States and Russia next month. The issues expected to be discussed include a possible end to the war, reducing strikes on energy infrastructure, and the safety of shipping, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said in a comment to Novyny.LIVE, as reported by UNN.

According to Budanov, the Ukrainian side is preparing for a meeting at which a number of security and technical issues are to be considered.

"First, we are planning such a meeting. Second, reducing strikes on the energy sector. Well, terrorism is abnormal in principle. Security, shipping, and so on. We have many technical issues," the Head of the Office of the President said.

He named next month—October—as the tentative timeframe for the talks. At the same time, Budanov did not specify the exact date, location of the meeting, or composition of the delegations.

The Head of the Office of the President had previously also spoken about preparations for the October round of talks. In particular, on September 12, on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum in Kyiv, he confirmed to the media that Ukraine was preparing for talks in October in a trilateral format. At the time, he did not comment on a potential location for the meeting.

The United States proposed a technical meeting in the UAE

On September 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American side had proposed preparing a meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia at the technical level. Washington proposed the United Arab Emirates as a possible venue. At the time of the statement, Kyiv was awaiting proposals from the United States regarding the date. According to the president, the Ukrainian and American negotiating groups had also agreed to hold consultations with the European side. After that, the United States was to establish contacts with Russia, and approximately ten days later the parties planned to return to discussing the results. This timeframe concerned the consultations, not an announced date for trilateral talks.

That same day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the possibility of such a meeting had been discussed during a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. He allowed for it to take place in the near future, but did not provide any specific parameters.

What is being discussed regarding energy and shipping

The issue of a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure had already been raised during diplomatic contacts in September.

On September 14, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to support de-escalation if its American partners could ensure Russia's genuine and long-term readiness to stop the strikes. This position was voiced after Trump's statement that the parties had allegedly reached an agreement not to attack energy facilities. At the same time, as Reuters reported, neither Ukraine nor Russia confirmed that such an agreement had been concluded at the time.

A separate area is the safety of maritime transport. On September 23, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to do its part to ensure safe shipping and food security in the Black Sea, provided that Russia took genuine steps toward de-escalation.

According to the president, Egypt, India, and Turkey proposed their own options for ensuring maritime security. Ukraine supported measures capable of ensuring safe shipping and was awaiting a response from the Russian side.

Context

On September 6, American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv after visiting Moscow. Following the meeting, the president confirmed Ukraine's readiness for trilateral talks. The parties also discussed the supply of air defense systems and support for Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter.

We remind you

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was looking for excuses not to meet and not to end the war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
Kyrylo Budanov
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Egypt
Ukraine
Kyiv