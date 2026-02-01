Enemy drone operators deliberately attacked civilians: "Flash" on the Russian attack on a bus with miners

Enemy drone operators saw and identified the target as civilian and made a conscious decision to attack. This is how Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on technological issues, reacted to the enemy attack on a bus with miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports.

A group of Shaheds, controlled online via radio mesh modems, flew along the road. The pilot of the first Shahed saw the bus below and decided to attack it. The Shahed hit near the bus, the driver lost control due to the blast wave and crashed into a fence, injured people began to leave the bus, helping each other. - "Flash" reported.

According to him, at that time, the operator of the second Shahed saw people and directed the Shahed directly at the civilians.

Operators from Russia 100% saw and identified the target as civilian, saw that these were not military personnel, and made a conscious decision to attack. This is another act of terrorism. - summarized the advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Russian attack on a bus with miners: death toll rises to 16 - Kuleba