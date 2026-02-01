Enemy drone operators deliberately attacked civilians: "Flash" on the Russian attack on a bus with miners

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 6046 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 12615 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 30724 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 20874 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 30510 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 25108 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 42780 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 59536 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38312 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35675 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
80%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, a man shot at a notification group: law enforcement officers are searching for the shooterFebruary 1, 10:33 AM • 5548 views
Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two womenPhotoVideoFebruary 1, 10:46 AM • 6202 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General StaffFebruary 1, 11:00 AM • 7290 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without lossesVideoFebruary 1, 11:36 AM • 8356 views
Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injuredVideoFebruary 1, 01:23 PM • 4424 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 57374 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 85424 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 62904 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 69433 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 70507 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 18539 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 29129 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 31756 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 34621 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 36304 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
Starlink

Enemy drone operators deliberately attacked civilians: "Flash" on the Russian attack on a bus with miners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

According to the advisor to the Minister of Defense, the drone operators from Russia 100% saw and identified the target as civilian, saw that they were not military personnel, and made a conscious decision to attack. This is another act of terrorism.

Enemy drone operators deliberately attacked civilians: "Flash" on the Russian attack on a bus with miners

Enemy drone operators saw and identified the target as civilian and made a conscious decision to attack. This is how Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on technological issues, reacted to the enemy attack on a bus with miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports.

A group of Shaheds, controlled online via radio mesh modems, flew along the road. The pilot of the first Shahed saw the bus below and decided to attack it. The Shahed hit near the bus, the driver lost control due to the blast wave and crashed into a fence, injured people began to leave the bus, helping each other.

- "Flash" reported.

According to him, at that time, the operator of the second Shahed saw people and directed the Shahed directly at the civilians.

Operators from Russia 100% saw and identified the target as civilian, saw that these were not military personnel, and made a conscious decision to attack. This is another act of terrorism.

- summarized the advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Russian attack on a bus with miners: death toll rises to 16 - Kuleba01.02.26, 20:56 • 1634 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Road traffic accident
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Shahed-136